T3 drives: ALL of Volkswagen’s 2015 line up

Touareg

What's new?

This “refreshed” Touareg started putting rubber to UK road in November last year, with a paddle shifted gearbox as standard. Inside it feels pretty luxurious, with 2zone climate control, digital DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connectivity (via bizarre, individual Lightning/micro USB/etc adaptors), colour touchscreen satellite navigation with Google Earth mapping and Google Street View. Eight speed tiptronic auto hits max speed in 6th, with 7th and 8th added as overdrive ratios to aid fuel consumption.



What tech's inside?

Leather heated steering wheel with paddle shift as standard, keyless entry and start, touchscreen DVD/satellite system with 8-inch colour screen, 60GB hard drive, two SD card readers and Bluetooth support. Panoramic electric glass sunroof. Dusk sensor, rain sensor, automatic dimming rear view mirror, automatic coming/leaving home lighting function. Stop/start engine. Heated front seats with six-way adjustment.



What's the drive like?

This is the Switzerland of diving experiences, it's so neutral. The chassis is neutral, the engine okay, the driving position super comfy and high up with excellent visibility. The 262PS 3.0litre 8-speed auto sounds impressive on paper, but consider the fact it's pulling a near 2.2tonne kerb weight and it shifts without overly impressing and the interior is a nice place to be. It's strange, there's very little not to like here. But equally, there's little to genuinely please. It's nice. It's nice to drive.



Verdict: nice.



We drove: Touareg R-Line V6 TDI 4motion SCR 262PS 8-speed auto tiptronic at £48,220 on the road.

Like

Great driving position

Acres of space inside

Bomb proof finish

Dislike