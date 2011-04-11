Speed Week: Apps to help you work faster

Whether you want to increase your productivity or like to be sinking a beer after work on time for once, here are the top apps from across the platforms to help get the work done in a speedy fashion.

1/ Expenses

Add you daily expenditures and they'll be colour coded into type - food, travel "other - and displayed on useful graphs and charts.

Price: £0.59

Platform: iPhone

2/ Pageonce Personal Finance

Keep track of your spending with this polished personal finance tracker that links to your bank accounts and alerts you to upcoming bills.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, Android, BlackBerry

3/ Skype



Free Skype-to-Skype calling over 3G and Wi-Fi and classy instant messaging. A great way to maintain long-distance relationships, and those conference calls that must be taken.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, Android, Nokia, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry

4/ WalkandWrite



Avoid embarrassment and injury with this app that uses your phone's camera to display what's in front of you as you walk and text those all important meeting notes.

Price: Free

Platform: Samsung Bada

5/ Linkedin



This app places your entire professional network on your handset. Create business allegiances and store and update your CV. You never know when a good opportunity will come up.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, Android, BlackBerry

6/ BTFon Wi-Fi



Allows BT Home Broadband users to find and access BT's two million plus Wi-Fi hotspots, free of charge and with no setup hassles.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, iPad, Android

7/ Dragon Dictation



Dragon lets you flawlessly dictate notes and memos to your iDevices. You won't need elocution lessons for it to understand your accent.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, iPad

8/Dropbox

Sync and share from your mobile. This simple online utensil is must-have for those who need to share files that are too large for email.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, iPad, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile

9/Evernote

Ignore Apple's native notation-taking app and upgrade to this much-loved third-party alternative, replete with imaging options.

Price: Free

Platform: iPhone, iPad, Android, BlackBerry, Nokia Ovi, Windows Phone 7

10/iBrainstorm

Transform your iPad into a doodlePad with portable postit notes and variable pen options for business of casual note-taking.

Price: Free

Platform: iPad