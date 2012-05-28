Special Edition Games: Best and worst to buy

Previous Next 18/21

Lord of the Rings: War in the North Collector’s Edition

With standard art book in tow Warner Bros Games also included a music documentary with composer Inon Zur at Abbey Road and footage from the E3 2011 concert. The most precious thing to get your hands on was the cloth-map of Middle-Earth with two of Legolas' finest arrows serving as end-rods. We just wish there was a certain ring, a few miniature friends and a white wizard to help us included.

Price: £70 | Link: Lord of the Rings: War in the North