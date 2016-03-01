Making a big noise in 2016: awesome audio from the UK's number one hi-fi show

Previous Next 2/12

Technics Ottava SC-C500

There were no shortage of one-box streaming solutions at Bristol, but most of them were quite ugly, and about the size of a large suitcase. The Ottava, by comparison, packs AirPlay and DLNA over Wi-Fi and ethernet, USB and digital inputs for hi-res audio and has a CD player built in. Best of all, said CD player boasts a most pleasing "swing-top" lid, like so.

There's also AAC/Apt-X Bluetooth, if you prefer simplicity to fidelity.

The Ottava was announced last year but has only just gone on sale. From our exposure to it, we'd say the audio is really good for such a small unit. The narrow speakers use a mix of amplifier optimisation and cunning driver placement to put out decent quality sound and if you don't fancy AirPlay or Bluetooth, Technics' own streaming app is responsive and well thought through.

Admittedly, there were a few connectivity issues but a concrete hotel with dozens of Wi-Fi signals bouncing around it (from all the other exhibitors) is not an ideal testing ground for such things, as this photo demonstrates. Mmmm, LOVELY drapes.

At £1,699 the Ottava has the distinction of being the most expensive audio product John Lewis has ever sold, and if John Lewis is confident in something, that's usually a sign it'll fly.

You can also get a slightly tweaked version, the just-renamed, hot-off-the-presses, £1,199SU-C550. This comes without Technics' speakers, and hence without the amp optimisation for said speakers.

John Lewis