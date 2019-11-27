If you've been thinking of picking up an Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43 laptop in the Black Friday sales then this is a great destination to figure out if the system is the correct one for you. Here at T3 we've broken down this system in to easy to digest sections, covering everything from its hardware and screen, to features, ports and who should buy it in our opinion.

Should I buy the Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43?

If you’re looking for a powerful Windows 10 laptop that won’t break the bank, Acer’s Aspire 5 range may be for you. The A1515-43 is currently available in a deal for £549 that gives you six months of Spotify Premium and the option to add Microsoft Office for £70 less than Microsoft usually charges.

How fast is the Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43? What processor does it have?

The Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which is AMD’s equivalent of Intel’s Core i5 range, and it’s fast enough for even very demanding tasks such as video editing or gaming. There’s an even faster version powered by a Ryzen 7, which is equivalent to a Core i7; unless you’re a power user we think the Ryzen 5 will do just fine.

The Acer’s processor is quad-core running at up to 3.7GHz, and it comes with 8GB of fast DDR4 memory. That’s expandable to 16MB. Storage is a fast, 256GB SSD with near-instant access: it’s much faster than a traditional hard disk.

What kind of display does the Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43 have? What’s the design like?

The Acer is thin and light and good-looking in a None More Black kind of way, and it opens to reveal a sharp 15.6” display delivering Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080p. That’s backed up with Acer’s TrueHarmony stereo speakers, which can tweak the sound for improved audio clarity in movies or streaming video.

What ports and Wi-Fi does the Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43 have?

There are plenty of ports here: twin USB 20, one USB-C, HDMI for video, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a headphone jack. Wireless options include Bluetooth 4.1 and speedy, dual-band AC Wi-Fi.

If you’re a serious photographer you might mourn the absence of an SD card slot; chances are you’ll fill the 256GB of SSD storage fairly quickly too.

Who should buy the Acer Aspire 5 A1515-43?

The Aspire 5 is a really good all-rounder that’s light enough to lug around all day and big and powerful enough that you won’t feel cramped or frustrated when you’re using it for serious work. It’s a well specified business or family PC that’s fast and easy to upgrade.

Black Friday sales around the web