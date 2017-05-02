Secure your smartphone with these top VPNs

With the release of Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, many of you might be considering an upgrade.

A case and a screen protector are often the first accessories that people pair with their new device. However, what about when it comes to staying safe and secure when using your new smartphone online?

A VPN can help you do just that and your safety is even more important than that of your latest smartphone.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are the best deals we found for browsing safely online with our new devices:

1. Hotspot Shield - Only $47.88 per year

If you find yourself switching phones routinely or have multiple devices, Hotspot Shield offers support for up to five devices and has great download speeds. It is also very affordable and this VPN even offers a lifetime license for $140. Hotspot Shield is also easy test out for yourself with its 7-day trial.

2. ExpressVPN - Just $99.95 for 15 months

No matter what kind of mobile device you use, ExpressVPN has you covered with native apps for iOS, Android and even BlackBerry. This VPN also offers a number of web-based tutorials to help you get the service up and running on any of your devices. ExpressVPN currently supports up to three devices simultaneously and a 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

3. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited - From $30 a year

This competitively priced VPN offers a wide range of plans and customers can even choose to get their own personal VPN server. KeepSolid’s client sports an intuitive interface that displays a great deal of information including your real and virtual IP addresses. This VPN also offers an ‘infinity’ lifetime subscription for those sold on the service.