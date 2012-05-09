Samsung Galaxy S3 video guide: All you need to know

Your visual guide to all things S3 related

By

1/1

From the Samsung Galaxy S3 specs to a comparison with the iPhone 4S and the HTC One X, here's our video guide to the new Galaxy smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S3 doesn't hit shops in the UK until May 30th, but we've already had been fortunate enough to get some hands on time with the S2 successor. If you're now weighing up the decision on whether to upgrade to the S3 or on the hunt for a new Android smartphone, we may be of help.

Before you hand over that credt card we've tested out the new features, compared the new Galaxy S3 to its nearest competitors and served up a few more surprises all which you can enjoy in bite-sized video form. So sit back, flick through the gallery above and hit play to enjoy our essential new Samsung Galaxy S3 video guide.

