Samsung Galaxy Note 11: leaks, rumours, price, release date and everything we already know

Now that we've all caught our breath from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, it's time to look ahead to what the Note 11 will bring with it – because there's no doubt that Samsung will have already started work on the phone.

What features will be kept? What's going to get added? What new features might be introduced? We're expecting to hear lots of leaks, rumours and speculation between now and the Note 11 launch day, and we're going to collect them all for you here in one place.

Samsung Unpacked August 2019 (Image credit: Samsung)

The last three Notes have been launched on the 23rd of August, the 9th of August, and (most recently) the 7th of August. If you were to put a bet on when the Note 11 is launching, you'd probably go for some point during August 2020.

That's not set in stone though – a lot can happen from year to year, and Samsung might decide to push the launch date back or bring it forward because of issues relating to its supply chain, or because of something else that's happening in the smartphone market (such as a surprise iPhone-with-a-stylus launch).

For Note 11 pricing, all we can tell you is that the Note 10 starts at £869 or $945, and the Note 10+ starts at £999 or $1,099. We wouldn't expect the Note 11 to deviate too far from that – this is a smartphone that's going to cost you a lot of cash, so you'd better start saving if you want one on launch day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 11: specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (Image credit: Samsung)

Rumours as to what's going to be included in the Samsung Galaxy Note 11 are thin on the ground – we're not even sure that there's going to be a Note 11, but it would be a big surprise if Samsung did pull the plug on its stylus-equipped, super-sized series (especially with rumours swirling that the iPhone will one day get a stylus).

Spec bumps are of course par for the course on a new Note phone. We're expecting Qualcomm to stick to its usual schedule (and naming pattern) and launch a Snapdragon 865 at some point next year, which the Note 11 will no doubt take advantage of. It some regions it will probably take advantage of whatever Samsung builds to succeed the Exynos 9825 chip inside the Note 11.

With a whopping 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage packed into the Note 10 (and an amazing 12GB of RAM inside the Note+), we don't think those particular specs are going to change much in 2020. There's only so much mobile phone power you need to run Snapchat and an SMS app, after all.

Other than those core specs, the Note series really has ticked all the boxes with the Note 10: wireless charging, fast charging, full waterproofing, and so on. At this stage it's hard to see many areas where the Note 11 could improve on the current Note, but we're sure Samsung's engineers have some ideas. 5G networks will certainly be more mature in 2020, so 5G is pretty much certain for the Note 11 handsets (at least on some variants).

So far we haven't heard any hints about the sizes of the Note 11 phone(s) – how Samsung might vary its approach from the 6.3-inch Note 10 and the 6.8-inch Note 10+. It probably depends on how well those two phones sell, though Samsung is likely to be sizing up prototypes even at this early stage.

Look to the Samsung Galaxy S11 for clues – the S series phones always point the way towards the Note phones that follow later in the year, and 2020 should be no different. When the Galaxy S11 handsets launch (which should be around February time), we should get a better idea of what to expect from the Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 11: what we want to see

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (Image credit: Samsung)

If Samsung's reading this, we have a few suggestions about what the Note 11 might include. The Note series is known for innovation and it could be time for an in-screen front-facing camera on a Galaxy phone – one that actually sits under the display and means no need for a notch (or a pop-up selfie camera).

Speaking of cameras, we're hoping the Note 11 improves on the triple-lens camera inside the Note 10. The Galaxy Note phones aren't usually renowned for their photo-taking capabilities (they usually just follow the lead of the Galaxy S phones as far as camera tech goes), but 2020 could be the year that changes. An excellent camera is so important in flagship phones these days, with handsets like the Google Pixel 3 on the scene.

Then there's the S Pen stylus, the big selling point of the Note series. We like the "air actions" that were added this time around and which enhance the S Pen's usefulness even further, and we'd expect more refinements next time around too – something like voice recording or Bixby control would come in very handy.