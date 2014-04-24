Best remote control helicopter and rc cars

Previous Next 4/10

Hubsan X4 Quadcopter

This tough little bundle of fun comes out of the box ready to fly. Simply charge it up via USB, bung some batteries in the transmitter and away you go. Because it's so small, it can be flown indoors although you might wish to fit the supplied rotor guard lest you clout the chandelier. The X4 comes with a 0.3 megapixel camera that streams footage from the drone to a MicroSD card on the transmitter. It's not the most striking image quality we've seen but it's ample enough for casual use. If you're looking to joining the burgeoning drone-flying brigade, look no further than this remarkable beginners' model.

Price: £180 I Red5