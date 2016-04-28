Opinion: 'The Hateful 8 - good reasons why you shouldn't buy an Apple device'

Previous Next 1/9

Do you agree?

As you'll see elsewhere, T3 really does like Apple's stuff. But that doesn't mean all our writers do. See if you agree with this list of gripes:

Come on, even if you own an Apple product, you know it deep down. You know that despite the hype, slickness in marketing and lifestyle-enhancing Kool-Aid, you could have bought something better.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 review: the best smartwatch takes a leap forward

It's not powered by the best hardware on the market, it doesn't come with best software installed and, worse of all, it has a built-in shelf life of just a few years, after which it will be about as useful as a chocolate teapot on the surface of the Sun.

Check out this list of burns and let us know what you think.

Don't agree with this article? You probably want to check out a piece by another of our writers: why there are plenty of reasons to buy Apple kit.