The best Philips Hue Motion Sensor deals

As well as all those Philips Hue lights you can kit out your home with, there are also some very handy accessories available, including the Philips Hue Motion Sensor

This compact accessory is a fine addition to your smart home, making life even easier than it is with a switch or an app.

The Motion Sensor adds some automation to your Philips Hue bulbs and lights.

If you're completely new to the Motion Sensor, it adds some automation to your Philips Hue bulbs and lights, and will make you feel like you're living in a home of the future: lights coming on and going off without any switches or apps required.

The Philips Hue Motion Sensor isn't just cool though, it's practical too, and can make your home safer – no more stumbling in the dark towards a light switch, for example. You could even use it to ward away burglars.

This Motion Sensor detects light as well as motion, so it can be configured not to turn your lights on in bright daylight, when there's no need for them. You can adjust the sensitivity here to adapt your system to suit your requirements.

The Philips Hue Motion Sensor runs on AAA batteries, and that means you can put it anywhere, as far away from or as close to a plug pocket as you like. It comes with a magnetic holder too, so you can clip it to the fridge, if you like.