Google Nexus 7 vs Amazon Kindle Fire HD

Nexus 7 vs Kindle Fire HD: Which is the best of the cheap Android tablets? Here's our verdict on the 7-inch slates going head-to-head at Christmas

As the recent unveiling of the Apple iPad Mini review clearly proves, there is plenty of appetite for a tablet with a smaller 7-inch form factor and in the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and the Google Nexus, these are two of the more affordable tablet devices to own that has the impressive specs and performance to go with the cheap price tag.

The ASUS-designed Nexus 7 is Android to the very core while the Kindle Fire HD sees Amazon put its own unique spin on Google's mobile operating system, but which of the cheap 7-inch Android tablets should you be paying out for? We've run the rule over both to help you decide.