We pit the new Nexus 7 review against the iPad mini review to see which is the best tablet

Google has just updated its bargain 7-inch tab with a snazzy new screen, slimmer side bezels and a rear facing camera. However with the Apple iPad Mini still the small-size tab to beat, can the new Nexus 2 finally overthrow the incumbent? We put them head-to-head to see which one is worth spending your cash on.