By Michael Sawh
Best gadgets and technology at CES 2012
Kit to ready your wallet for in the next twelve months
Lenovo K800
The first smartphone to come boasting an Intel Atom processor has been officially unveiled at CES 2012 with the 4.5-inch Android touting Lenovo K800 taking the industry first honours. The Chinese smartphone is also carrying a 400Mhz graphics processor and 512MB RAM, making it a pretty powerful all-round package. Take a peek at the back of the phone to find a 8MP camera that can handle 1080p video as well.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Lenovo
Polaroid SC1630 Smart Camera
Last year it was Gaga, and now Polaroid is turning to Google to launch its first Android-powered smart camera. Smartphone-like in looks, the HD snapper hosts a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with a 16.0-Megapixel sensor and 3x optical zoom to capture your footage. There's Wi-Fi connectivity, content uploading to social networking sites via a single button, Android Market access and 32GB of storage via a MicroSD card. On board photo editing and automatic face and smile detection ensures the Android snapper has some impressive specs.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Polaroid
Tamaggo 360-imager
If your smartphone can't deliver breathtaking panoramic shots, the Tammaggo 360-imager could be a fitting alternative. The quirky looking device hosts a 2-inch LCD touchscreen and a 14-Megapixel camera that combined with panamorph technology allows users to navigate, zoom and crop images once they are snapped. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support means you can pair it with your phone while a mini USB means you can connect it to your PC. There's no need for a focus and Tammago claims images can be taken from distances between "0 and infinity." You can expect to play with this by the summer.
Price: $200
Due: TBC
Link: Tamaggo
Philips Go Gear Connect 3
Planning to draw your attention away from the Apple iPod Touch, Philips hopes packing the Go Gear Connect 3 with Android 2.3 could well do the trick. Running a lightly skinned version of Android Gingerbread you'll be able to customise the homescreens and add/remove live widgets on the 3.2-inch screen.With WiFi you can access the web and use apps with Bluetooth so you can connect wireless headphones. The Philips SimplyShare app means you can connect to docks, speakers and TVs via DLNA, while 720p HD video playback support means it should cover all bases on the portable media player front.
Price: £160 (8GB)
Due: TBC
Link: Philips
Panasonic HX-WA20
Following in the award-winning footsteps of the HX-WA10, the HX-WA20 brings a raft of impressive features that might persuade you to upgrade to Panasonic's latest portable HD camcorder. Waterproof up to a depth of three meters, the Panasonic HX-WA20 allows users to snap images underwater for up to 60 minutes. The camera is also built with a dustproof design, making the WA20 ideal for a variety of outdoor conditions, without the worry of sand, dirt or anything else finding its way into the interior. There's a Slow Motion Mode which is ideal for capturing great sporting moments and there is a Panoramic Mode which let's you shoot 360 degree shots simply by tilting the camera vertically or horizontally.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Panasonic
Sony Bloggie Live
Is there still room for dead-simple and dedicated video shooters in this age of the smartphone? Sony seems to think so by unveiling a brand-new addition to the company’s line of Bloggie cameras, in the form of the Sony Bloggie Live. The new model packs built-in Wi-Fi that allows for live-streaming of video, as well as a lot of easy sharing options for sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Picasa. With a 3-inch screen, the Live can shoot 1080p with 30 frames per second or 720p with 60 frames per second and take 12.8 megapixel stills making it worth finding room for in your pocket.
Price: $249
Due: TBC
Link: Sony
Wolfson Digital Silence headphones
Drowning out your commute in the near future, noise-cancellation specialists Wolfson Microelectronics has unveiled its active ambient in-ear 'phones that are designed to block out sounds from different environments. Hosting a microphone in each bud to pick up ambient noise before the cancelling process begins, There's a trio of ANC Filter modes which includes an Office filter that gives greater cancellation around speech frequencies which is ideal for zoning out at your desk. Expect 14 hours of HD audio playback before you need to power up the battery again.
Price: £TBC
Due: Spring 2012
Link: Wolfson
Nikiski Concept Laptop
Intel executive Mooley Eden took great pride in showing off some ideas surrounding this years generation of ultrabooks. The most interesting of these was that displayed by the Nikiski concept laptop, which prominently featured a transparent, elongated touchpad. Both sides of this window function as touchpads, meaning that even when you close the clamshell, you can still use a letterbox-sized portion of the screen from outside the laptop. The demonstration featured a funky, tiled, Windows 8-esque interface that looked like it had a lot of potential.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Intel
Sony Smartwatch
Joining the I'm Watch and the Motorola MOTOACTV, Sony is adding the Smartwatch to its range of accessories set to play nice with its Xperia smartphones. The timepiece which hosts a 1.3-inch OLED display can connect to your Android smartphone displaying texts and tweets. It also doubles as a Media Player streaming the audio from your phone to the device and then to your earholes via headphones. Sony also confirmed that you'll be able to enhance the Smartwatch further through downloadable apps which will increase its functionality.
Price: £100
Due: Early 2012
Link: Sony
Samsung Chromebox
Mac Mini in looks, this is Samsung's take on a desktop computer running Google's Chrome OS. Although Samsung is remaining cagey on the specs, it was confirmed the device will come packaged with a wireless mouse and keyboard combination. The Chromebox also includes five USB 2.0 ports on the exterior, along with DVI, a DisplayPort and headphone jack.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Samsung
Parrot Zik headphones
The AR Drone 2.0 may have grabbed the headlines, but Parrot's first ever headphones are definitely worth shouting about. Aside from its sleek, retro looks, the Zik Bluetooth cans are controlled by gestures and swipes to change volume and tracks. It also features an accelerometer that pauses your music when you take your headphones off and boasts NFC connectivity. You can expect to get around five hours of battery life and while pricing has not been discussed, we don't think it is going to be cheap.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Parrot
Soul Electronics Party in a Box
The Grammy-winning hip hop artist who announced his range of headphones at last year's CES has turned his attention to a wireless speaker system that even has enough room for your iPad. The Party in a Box is made up of an eight speaker, Omni-Directional Hybrid system that kicks out serious bass courtesy of dual 6.5-inch subwoofers, two 3-inch midrange speakers and four 1-inch tweeters. Packing AirPlay and Bluetooth enabled streaming, it's all powered up by by an AC adaptor or rechargeable batteries so you can take it on the road, plus there's a MIC input so you turn it into your very own party PA system.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Soul Electronics
WikiPad 3D
If gaming on the go is one of the reasons you are thinking of investing in a tablet, the WikiPad could well be the solution. The Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich-toting tablet that comes with an attachable video controller, features an 8-inch glasses-free 1080p 3D touchscreen that should make it ideal for high-def gaming. On the connectivity front, there's a mini HDMI and USB 2.0 support while storage is a decent 8GB which can be expanded to 64GB. An integrated rear and front-facing camera is also on board which just about ticks all the tablet boxes.
Price: £TBC
Due: Spring 2012
Link: WikiPad
SuperTooth Disco 2 speaker
Sequel to the equally great looking Disco, the Disco 2 is the latest version of the portable speaker that maintains those retro style looks and liberates the music from your smartphone and tablets via Bluetooth. Made up of four speakers and a passive subwoofer, the Disco 2 delivers 16 watts of sound and around 10 hours of battery life. Its best party trick however, is the ability to pair two of the speakers together with a device at the same time. Now that's something we'd love to see with the Jawbone Jambox...
Price: $99
Due: TBC
Link: SuperTooth
Razer ‘Project Fiona’ tablet
Razer hopes it has found a gap in the iPad-dominated market by unleashing its gaming tablet concept that comes with two controllers. The 10.1-inch device runs on Windows 8 and features a 3rd Generation Intel Core i7 Ivy Bridge processor matching gaming laptops in the power department. But it’s the two nunchuk controllers that intrigue us the most leaving us wondering if this could be a genuine alternative to the 3DS or the PS Vita.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Razer
Fuji X-Pro 1 compact camera
Going from concept to reality, this interchangeable lens camera system set to take on the Micro Four Thirds and other hybrid systems of this world. With the new X-Trans CMOS sensor rearranging the way colours are detected, you can expect better quality images, while other specs to have you chomping at the bit include 1080p video recording, Hybrid Multi View-finder and the choice of a trio of high quality Macro lenses.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Fujifilm
Asus Memo 360T
Already taking the battle to the iPad 2 with the Transformer Prime, this 7-inch tablet offering looks set to go head-to-head with the Amazon Kindle Fire. Running on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, the 370T hosts an impressive 1280 x 800 resolution display and packs the same NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad-core processor as the Prime. Front and rear-facing cameras are also intact as well as 1GB of RAM and Android Market and Google support. Asus clearly mean business in 2012.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Asus
BeoVision 12-65
Bang & Olufsen, purveyors all things audio, luxurious (and pricey), has served up this 65-inch plasma TV which also comes with an integrated centre channel and 7.1 surround sound system. The 'ultra slim' NeoPDP panel which is said to use the latest plasma technology is said to offer improved 3D and 2D viewing experience, and includes Automatic Picture Control which ensures you get the right amount of light on the screen depending on viewing conditions. On the audio front, five custom speakers make up the set-up which uses Bang & Olufsen’s ICE power technology while the same BeoLab 5 loudspeakers technology is also utilized to ensure the sound is as premium as the visual performance.
Price: TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Bang Olufsen
Klipsch Stadium Airplay audio system
With the likes of Philips and B&W stealing a march on sleek home audio systems with Apple Airplay capabilities, the Stadium is another one to add to your wish list. The 2.1 sound set-up harnesses its stellar sound performance with dual 1in/25mm, horn-loaded tweeters and 3in/76mm midrange woofers. Dual 133mm built-in subwoofers also takes care of you bass needs all which is wrapped in a aluminium cabinet-style design. Premium indeed...
Price: TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Klipsch
LG Z430 Super Ultrabook
With over 50 Ultrabooks appearing at CES this year, LG hopes dubbing its LG Z430 as a 'Super Ultrabook' will set them apart from the rest. What makes it so super? Well apart from its metallic looks, the 14-inch slimline laptop features a 19.9mm thin chassis which is the kind you'd expect to see on a 13-inch device. Powered by a Core i7 processor, the Z430 offers Super Speed Boot technology to make booting up quicker and storage of up to 500GB to cater for all your multimedia content needs.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: LG
Microvision PicoMagic apps
Your Power Point struggling days could soon be over courtesy of the PicoMagic apps that project a touchscreen display on your nearest available wall space. Using a PicoP Gen 2 HD laser display engine to deliver multi-user 3D displays, you can replace an old fashioned whiteboard with a virtual interactive one. It’s also primed for gamers who want to get a little closer to the action. Wall sized Angry Birds anyone?
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Microvision
Klipsch G-17 Air Airplay speakers
It looks like a close relative of Microsoft’s Kinect, but this wall mountable AirPlay speaker system is strictly about liberating music from your iOS devices. With glossy piano black looks, the G-17 works over Wi-Fi and hosts two 20W RMS woofers and a pair of 10W aluminium tweeters to deliver crisp, clear sound. If you don't want to mirror your music, you can hook it up via USB instead to enjoy your iTunes library.
Price: TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Klipsch
Mobee Magic Feet
Keeping your brightly hued Mac peripherals fully juiced up, the Mobee Magic Feet inductive charging station wirelessly powers up your Apple wireless keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse individually or all at the same time. If your Apple kit is running on empty, within 6 hours of charging you’ll be back to working order for 10 days, and with similarly stylish looks, the Magic Feet sits underneath your monitor looking every bit part of the furniture.
Price: £123
Due: Out now
Link: Mobee Technology
Sony Z-100 Android Walkman
Breaking free from its Japan-only launch, Sony is reinventing the Walkman once again this time by turning to Android for help. Running on Gingerbread 2.3, the 4.3-inch WVGA display music player is powered by a 1GHz Tegra 2 processor with Wi-Fi connectivity on board and DLNA support to enable you to throw content onto your TV a la Apple AirPlay style. There's also a Micro HDMI port if you don't have the luxury of a DLNA-packing telly.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Sony
Dell XPS 13
Jumping on the slimline laptop bandwagon, Dell's first ultrabook comes toting a 13.3-inch screen, an 18mm profile and an eight-hour battery life. Weighing in at 1.4kg, the XPS 13 features edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass for extra durability and a screen that offers 720p HD resolution. Intel Rapid Start Technology ensures quick boot up times, while a backlit keyboard and glass touchpad adds a little extra gloss to this Dell ultrabook offering.
Price: Around £899
Due: March 2012
Link: Dell
HP Spectre
Adding to the slew of Ultrabooks on show at CES this year, the HP Spectre has plenty to set itself apart from the rest. Featuring a scratch resistant glass design and, the slimline laptop hosts Beats Audio Technology a 256GB Solid State Drive for super fast boot up times and NFC tech in the palm-rest which allows you to communicate with the Spectre to make online payments easier. Also on board is a USB 3.0 port, HDMI and MiniDisplayPort all packed in a body which measures in at 20mm thick.
Price: £1,199
Due: February 2012
Link: HP
Samsung Series 5 Ultrabooks
Adding to its already impressive 9 Series Laptop range, Samsung has added two Series 5 Ultrabooks to the ranks. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and an AMD Radeon HD, the 13 and 14-inch pair pack 300-nit SuperBrigt LCD screens, booting up in 20 seconds and waking in 2, with 6.4 hours of battery life. The smaller 5 Series ultrabook comes with 500MB storage, but if you opt for the larger version you’ll get a whopping 1TB hard drive.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Samsung
Lenovo X1 hybrid
Bringing the best elements of the X1, the Hybrid is another ultra-slim, ultra light laptop hoping to give the MacBook Air a run for its money. The new Instant Media Mode which is powered by its own dual-core processor and custom Linux operating system boosts the battery life to up to 10 hours allowing users to watch video, listen to music and look at photos without having a severe impact on battery life. If you do run out of juice, the Rapid Power Charge will get you back up to 80% in just thirty minutes.
Price: $1,599 (UK price: TBC)
Due: June 2012
Link: Lenovo
Acer S5 Ultrabook
Acer has set the Ultrabook bar at CES 2012 by announcing the S5 ultra-portable laptop. The attractive MacBook Air rival is the world's thinnest Ultrabook at just 15mm at its thickest point, and comes packing an Intel i-Series processor and a Thunderbolt port. Other notable specs aside from its slimline form factor include Dolby Home Theatre Audio and the ability to wake from sleep in 1.5 seconds thanks to Acer's Instant On technology.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Acer
Lenovo S2 smartphone
It may miss out on Ice Cream Sandwich, but the S2 smartphone has some decent specs to shout about. Running on Android 2.3, it hosts a 3.8-inch, 800x480 display, an 8-megapixel camera and a 1.4GHz single core processor. Looks like it could be a decent mid-range option.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Lenovo
Sony Xperia S
Having recently swallowed up Sony Ericsson, Sony released it first smartphones with the Xperia S the pick of the new handsets. Running on Android 2.3 (upgradeable to Android 4.) the Xperia S boasts and iPhone-like design with a 4.3-inch screen that comes loaded with Sony’s Bravia screen technology. Unsurprisingly, there’s a 12-megapixel camera joined by a 1080p HD video recording capabilities which all runs on a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm dual-core processor.
Price: £TBC
Due: Spring 2012
Link: Sony
Huawei Ascend P1
The world’s thinnest smartphone title has been claimed by an unlikely contender with the Ascend P1 S measuring in at just 6.69mm thin. But there’s much more to the Huwaei handset than its slim looks, it also runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and boasts a Super AMOLED touchscreen display. Other notable specs include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, with dual LED flash, 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera and a meaty 1.5GHz dual-core processor.
Price: £TBC
Due: Autumn 2012
Link: Huawei
Motorola Defy Mini
Following on from the Defy and the Defy+ Motorola has officially unveiled its latest rugged handset with the Motorola Defy Mini to run Google's Android 2.3. Sporting a 3.2-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass further boosting the handset’s rugged and knock resistant credentials, there's also a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash, a forward-facing VGA snapper and a 1650mAh battery and integrated MotoSwitch software.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Motorola
Asus Padfone
Previously only seen as a concept, Asus formally announced that the Padfone will become a reality in time for Mobile World Congress 2012. The device which combines a tablet body with the hardware grunt of an Asus smartphone aims to demonstrate that smartphones can now be powerful enough to function as tablets as well. There’s no details on operating system, but we are hoping Asus follow suit with the Transformer Prime and opt for Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Asus
Samsung ES8000 LED dual-core TV
In the quest to make life even more connected, Samsung whipped the covers of its latest Smart TV – the ES8000 LED TV that brings dual-core processing powers, app multitasking, face recognition and voice control to your living room telly. Users will be able to control their TV via motion or voice and also hosts an in-built camera to support use for apps like Skype and Kinect-style fitness apps. The ES8000 also features Samsung’s AllShare Play feature which provides sharing support for smartphones, tablets, cameras and computers.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Samsung
Lenovo K91 Android TV
Not only is this Lenovo's first foray into the television market, but this 55-inch telly also comes loaded with Ice Cream Sandwich. The 55-inch Lenovo K91 Smart TV set, which for the time being will be a China-only launch, doesn't appear to be affiliated with Google TV in any way and will run Android 4.0 along with a secondary "Sandwich UI" which will play host to connected TV apps and services. The 1080p television has an IPS display and comes packed with a 1.5GHz dual core processor, 1GB of RAM and a 5-megapixel camera build into the bezel to enable video calling.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Lenovo
LG 55-inch OLED TV
Reminding the world that all is not forgotten on the OLED front, LG unveiled 55-inch OLED TV offering that has been a long time coming. Bringing together its 4-Colour Pixel and Colour Refiner Technology and placed alongside LG's own OLED display, the company claims they have created the most natural looking screen on any TV. At 4mm thin, it is slimmer than an iPhone 4S and we eagerly await to hear when it will be on the market.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: LG
Sharp AQUOS 80-inch 3D TV
Continuing its recent run of releasing oversized televisions, Sharp has unleashed its 80-inch LCD television which is set to land this year. Joining the four colour AQUOS QUattron brand the set has 240hz processing power and local dimming LEDS offering a responsive viewing experience. Aside from its 3D capabilities, it has Wi-Fi connectivity and will have access to the Sharp Smart Central app outlet.
Price: TBC
Due: April 2012
Link: Sharp
LG Google TV
Google TV is not expected until some time in 2013 in the UK, but LG has decided to unveil its first Google TV device which will also feature alongside its own Smart TV platform. With the passive 3D TV offering extra-dimensional content with cheap to replace battery-free specs, the upcoming LG Google TV will boast multi-tasking capabilities with social networking, search and TV viewing functions all capable of running simultaneously.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: LG
Sony Crystal LED Display prototype
While LG and Samsung are showing off their OLED prototypes, Sony is apparently moving in a different direction, announcing a 55-inch prototype TV that is based on Crystal LED technology commonly used at sports arenas and music festivals. Sony promises 3.5 times higher contrast ratio, approximately 1.4 times wider colour gamut, and roughly 10 times faster video image response time, all while lowering power consumption as compared to existing LCD displays.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Sony
LG 84-inch Ultra Definition 3D TV
High definition? That is clearly so CES 2011 now that LG has unleashed this monster of a telly. Boasting stunning picture quality four times that of standard Full HD TV offerings with 8 million pixels combining to form a 3840 x 2160p resolution bragging display, other features include 3D Depth Control allowing users to customize the extra-dimensional levels for a more comfortable viewing experience and 2D to 3D conversion.
Toshiba Excite X10 tablet
Tosh kicked off its CES 2012 announcements by showing off its Android 4.0-toting Excite X10 tablet that is the world’s slimmest slate at just 7.7mm thin. Aside from its slender looks, the Excite X10 packs a tough Gorilla Glass coated display and is powered by a TI OMAP 4420 1.2GHz dual-core processor. There’s also front (5MP) and rear-facing (2MP) cameras on board and comes in 16GB and 32GB models.
Price: $529 (£343) for 16GB model and $599 (£388) for 32GB edition
Due: TBC
Link: Toshiba
Acer Iconia A700 tablet
Acer have come out all guns blazing with a full-HD touting quad-core Iconia tablet concept set to make a stir. The latest slate from the Iconia range hosts a hulking quad-core Tegra 3 processor that would see it join the Transformer Prime as one of the most powerful tablets on the market. Native 1080p 'IPS quality' screen technology means it will be ideal for watching films, while it is also expected to run on Android Ice Cream Sandwich.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Acer
Fujifilm Finepix HS30EXR
Amongst the 19 new cameras Fuji decided to unleash at CES, the HS30EXR is the pick of the bunch with its impressive single fixed lens which allows user to shoot anywhere between 24 and 720mm. With a 30x optical zoom Fujinon lens complemented by 60x intelligent digital zoom the HS30EXR covers all bases with its 16-megapixel EXR-CMOS sensor ensuring high quality snaps at all focal lengths. There’s a 3-inch rear-mounted screen and plus the ability to shoot in 1080p HD.
Price: $499.95 (£324.20)
Due: Spring 2012
Link: Fujifilm
p>Canon Powershot GX1 compact camera
Adding to the already highly acclaimed G-Series, Canon has introduced the G1 X which should deliver professional level shots for the price and size of a compact snapper. Inside the metal body the G1X combines a large CMOS sensor and Intelligent Image Stabiliser to bring a level of HD imaging previously only seen on Canon DSLR cameras. It’s the first compact to feature a large 4:3 aspect and hosts a 14.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor to ensure top notch snaps.
Price: £699
Due: February 2012
Link: Canon
Nikon D4
Japanese camera behemoth Nikon has officially unveiled its new flagship DSLR the Nikon D4, with a 16.2MP sensor amongst its impressive specs. The professional grade snapper also feature the Nikon's powerful EXPEED3 image processing engine ensuring premium shots in all environments, light conditions and across all manner of subject types. 11fps capture rates ensures users don’t miss that crucial shot whilst the optimized noise reduction design ensure shots remain crisp and distortion free. If you don't fancy carting around camcorder, the D4 also shoots 1080p HD video
Price: £4799.99
Due: February 16th
Link: Nikon
Parrot AR Drone 2.0
Having wowed us at last year's CES, the smartphone controlled AR Drone is back looking leaner, faster and thankfully not self aware. Controllable by Wi-Fi on Android smartphones and iOS devices like the iPad 2 and iPhone 4S, the new model has a 720p front-facing navigational camera which now not only serves to aid the pilot but can also record HD footage. There's also an auto-pilot mode so you can simply 'point and fly.'
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Parrot
Samsung DA-E750
Providing a premium audio home for your Samsung Galaxy S2 or iPhone 4S, the DA-E750 dual dock blends stylish looks with enough cutting-edge amplifier tech to liberate your smartphone-bound tunes. Adorned in a dark red wood finish, there’s support for AirPlay, Bluetooth and Samsung’s own AllShare tech with 100W of sound and a multitude of inputs that should earn it pride of place in your humble abode.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Samsung
BodyMedia Fit Armband
Following in the footsteps of the Jawbone Up and the Fitbit Ultra, BodyMedia has unveiled the FIT Armband monitor which monitors physical activity, calorie intake and your sleep in order to help you lose those extra pounds. The armband has four sensors capturing more than 5,000 data points per minute and with the Bluetooth-enabled model, this data is sent wirelessly to your smartphone. It will also log the food you eat and the calories consume, so you should see the pounds falling off in no time.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Body Media
Nokia Lumia 900
The Lumia 800 is a great phone, so it's a real shame that it's younger, more powerful brother probably won't be coming to the UK. Although it's a little bigger, the 900 is just as pretty as the 800 and retains a lot of what made the former such fun to use. Additionally, the Lumia 900 will sport 4G LTE compatibility, a larger 4.3-inch AMOLED display and a front-facing 8MP Carl Zeiss camera. Here's hoping that Nokia find a way to introduce the new Lumia across the pond.
Price: £TBC
Due: TBC
Link: Nokia Lumia 900 Hands-on