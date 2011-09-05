By T3 Magazine
New Cars 2011: Hottest motors we want now
July: Fiat 500byGucci
This special edition of the Fiat 500 is customised by Gucci's creative director Frida Giannini. Stylish wheels, man.
Price: £14,565
Link: Fiat
August: Mercedes M-Class
Third-generation SUV gets permanent all-wheel drive and new chassis and driving dynamics systems.
Price: £TBC
Link: Mercedes
August's Hottest Motor: Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster
Mercedes' SLS was famed for its gullwing doors, but for the latest update, Merc's engineers have decided against the big flappy entry ports... And a roof, come to that. They evidently didn't think the original was quick enough either, so they've also added a proper, rumbling V8 with an engine note to die for.
The result is the open-top SLS AMG Roadster, which accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and is "limited" to a top speed of 196mph. AMG Ride Control lets you use built-in electronic dampers to adjust the ride and handling. Inside, as well as plenty of expensive feeling leather and carbon fibre, there's mobile internet access and AMG Performance Media, a system that displays engine performance, lap times and more.
Price: Circa £180,000
Link: Mercedes
Out now
August: Vauxhall Astra GTC
Mid-size coupé with four engine options: one diesel and three petrols with a high performance VXR to follow.
Price: from £18,495
Link: Vauxhall
August: Skoda Bonneville Special
One-off speed demon with a 550+bhp engine running on 120-octane race fuel.
Price: £TBC
Link: Skoda
September: Mini Coupe
New Minis have four engine
choices - three petrols and
one diesel - with air-con and
parking sensors as standard.
Price: From £16,640
Link: Mini
September's hottest motor: BMW M5
Tremble, mortals: this is the M5. The
most powerful series production car
that BMW has ever made. The M5
has a 4.4-litre, turbocharged V8 engine with
552bhp. It nails 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds,
then, another nine seconds later, it reaches
124mph. The top speed has been limited
to 155mph, although with a few sneaky
tweaks it'll go all the way to 200mph.
Despite all that, there's also a big boot,
rear seats and a more refined feel - it's
a family saloon on amphetamines and
steroids, in short, and as a result it's got
a nasty temper. The paddle-shift gearbox
uses two clutches and offers seven speeds
in both manual and auto modes. Techheads
will also love all the gadgetry, which
includes night vision and a dash that
displays Facebook and Twitter updates.
Price: £73,040
Link: BMW
September: Peugeot 508 RXH
A beefier-looking version of
the original family estate
now comes with a built-in
satnav and heads-up display.
Price: £TBC
Link: Peugeot
July: Nissan 370Z GT Edition
Unique colours, side stripes and 19-inch alloy wheels, plus improved suspension for better cornering.
Price: £35,000
Link: Nissan
July's hottest motor: Aston Martin V12 Zagato
This sports car is what happens
when you mix design from an Italian
styling house with the legendary
expertise and power of Britain's Aston
Martin. This is the V12 Zagato.
Aston has worked with Zagato before,
producing the swinging and groovy 60s
classic the DB4 GT Zagato. In fact, the V12
is released to commemorate the 50th
anniversary of that icon, and is built around
the same Vantage V12 engine found in
James Bond's DBS.
In typical Aston fashion, it'll be raced to
prove its mettle. Not just any race, either;
the testing ground is the fearsome, 24-hour
endurance classic at the Nurburgring. Dr
Ulrich Bez, CEO of Aston Martin, will be
driving one of the two V12 Zagatos entered
- now that's a hands-on management style.
Price: £200,000
Link: Aston Martin
July: BMW Hommage
Built for the 75th anniversary of the BMW 328, the Hommage concept has jaw-dropping looks.
Price: £TBC
Link: BMW
June: Lotus Elise Club Racer
The Elise shaves off another 24kg but keeps a 134bhp 1.6-litre engine. Sublime.
Price: £27,500
Link: Lotus
June's hottest motor: Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
The current crop of 911s, first
introduced in 2005, is due to be
replaced at the end of this year. But
before the German classic goes to a better place (Exchange & Mart), the 1997 variant is having one last outing, with a production run of just 600 cars that are lighter, faster, and generally more brilliant than ever.
This, the 911 GT3 RS 4.0, is a four-litre version of the superb 911 GT3 RS 3.8. Under its bonnet sits the highest displacement engine of any road-going 911 ever. The chassis sits on a revised version of Porsche's
computer-controlled Active Suspension
Management system, and aerodynamics
have been upgraded. It's born for pure
driving thrills, hence there's no air-con, satnav or rear seats to hinder your enjoyment of pure cruising perfection.
Price: Circa £128,500
Out now
Link: Porsche
May's hottest motor: Brabus
German tuning firm Brabus is famous
for its ridiculously powerful Mercedes
conversions. With the iBusiness 2.0
(yes, really) it's turned a high-performance S-Class for CEOs into a mobile office stuffed with Apple products.
The iBusiness 2.0's twin-turbo V12 serves up an awesome 788bhp. Even more excitingly for tech heads, it's fitted with twin iPads - for the driver and their front-seat companion - Bluetooth keyboards, a Mac Mini and a 64GB iPod Touch, for your music-listening needs.
The slickest, most touchscreen-filled car on the roads is also fitted out with yachting wood-trim and two-tone leather rather than the aluminium and magnesium alloy you might expect. Other than that, it's Apple through and through: desirable, pricey and
prefixed with an "i".
Circa £500,000
Link: Brabus
June: Zagato TZ3 Stradale
Italian styling house Zagato celebrates Alfa Romeo's centenary with a carbon-fibre, 8.4-litre, V10-engined beast.
Price: £TBC
Link: Zagato
June: Jaguar XF
Jaguar's tech-laden saloon gets a four-cylinder turbo diesel mated to an eight-speed auto gearbox.
Price: From £31,000
Link: Jaguar
September: Audi R8 Limited Edition
Only 100 available in the
UK, with titanium-effect
paint and red brake callipers.
Price: £93,935
Link: Audi