My secret weapon to beat the heatwave? The OOFOS OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandal

I'm not a huge fan of sliders or sandals, so when OOFOS asked me to try one of their signature slide sandals, I was a bit apprehensive, especially considering the design of some of their footwear (opens in new tab) isn't really up my street. Nevertheless, I agreed to try a pair, and to my surprise, I really liked wearing the OOFOS OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandals; they not only helped me with running recovery but also managed to keep my feet cool in this silly heatwave we're experiencing in the UK right now.

What's OOFOS, and why should you care, you might ask? I was also sceptical at first, but the more I wore my power sliders, the more I enjoyed the experience. OOFOS footwear features the brand's signature OOfoam technology which is said to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. This helps with recovery, but most importantly, the foam feels like stepping on one of those stress bananas you can get in souvenir shops in Spain; a whole lot of fun.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The sliders also feature a 'proprietary footbed design' that reduces stress on knees, ankles and other joints – again, it's great for recovery. I found my OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandals to be best suited for short strolls and walks around the house, as when I took them out for a longer walk, there was some chafing around the straps on the medial side.

And that's despite the OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandals featuring an adjustable strap for a "more optimal all-around fit". At the end of the day, sliders will always slide around your feet a bit because your heels aren't locked down, which is fine but not ideal for recovery, especially in the case of a heavy pair of sliders such as this one.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

On a more positive note, the OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandals' closed-cell foam construction is machine washable and designed to minimise odour – all the more reasons why it's the perfect solution for lazy summer rest days. I wonder if their shoes are as breezy as the sliders; they might be an even better option for walking in the heat with maximum comfort.

For now, I'm happy to slide around in my OOAHH Sport Flex Slide Sandals. If you're interested in trying out a pair, visit OOFOS today (opens in new tab). There are plenty of flip-flop-like sandals on offer at the moment!