Military tech: F35 Lightning II Fighter Jet video

Maker of all things military, BAE Systems, has created the ultimate simulator for Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II, the next-gen stealth fighter that will be the RAF's main weapon within the next decade.

T3 we let into the defence inner circle for a closer look. The sim uses six projectors to produce a panoramic 180-degree screen, helping pilots perfect such essentials as landing on a carrier deck in a storm, dog-fighting and nailing the ultimate loop.

We went along to the simulator's base in Warton, Lancashire, for a test drive. Watch the video to find out how we got on.



