10 iPad apps that would look great on a Retina display

App Store essentials that would benefit most from a slick new screen

By

1/10
Adobe Photoshop Touch

Adobe Photoshop Touch

Recently added to the iPad 2 ranks bringing a greater photo editing experience to the Apple tablet, it currently only supports a maximum resolution size of 1600 x 1600. A Retina display improves things in the resolution department which means cropping and filtering pictures with greater megapixel quality.

Price: £6.99

Buy it now: Download Adobe Photoshop Touch app

2/10
BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer

Beeb's catch-up service app stands to benefit greatly from the bump up in the contrast ratio and colour saturation department, and while the iPlayer app is not capable of full HD streaming, watching Top Gear or Eastenders should become a richer, more vibrant experience on the Apple tablet.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download BBC iPlayer iPad app

3/10
Flipboard

Flipboard

Rightfully the winner of T3's 2011 App of the Year award, Flipboard has revolutionised the way iPad owners consume digital content and with the higher pixel density, images and words should be much easier on the eye as you rummage through your favourite articles from around the web.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download Flipboard iPad app

4/10
Guardian Eyewitness

Guardian Eyewitness

Showcasing snaps from daily world events, the photo-centric app already serves up stunning pics and with massively improved contrast ratio and potentially double the screen resolution, it could be an even greater visual feast for the eyes.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download Guardian Eyewitness iPad app

5/10
iBooks

iBooks

Whether you are tucking into Game of Thrones or cramming from a digital textbook on human biology, a Retina display will make it an altogether easier and more comfortable reading experience on the eyes, delivering greater clarity for font and images. Existing apps will automatically render text to be suit the clearer screen surroundings.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download iBooks iPad app

6/10
iMovie

iMovie

If you've already been busy doing your best Spielberg impression on the iPhone 4S, you'll probably notice how the Retina display delivers the bright whites and dark, rich blacks that make it ideal surroundings to watch and edit all of your home made flicks.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download iMovie iPad app

7/10
Infinity Blade II

Infinity Blade II

Gaming is likely to be a big beneficiary should a Retina display be given pride of place in the next iPad. Graphically demanding titles like Infinity Blade II which is already pretty impressive in the looks department should boast sharper images making it look as slick as it does on the iPhone and iPod Touch. Combine that with the new A5X quad-core graphics processor, and the new iPad has serious gaming credentials.

Price: £4.99

Buy it now: Download Infinity Blade II iPad app

8/10
Skype

Skype

A Retina display would pack in more pixels than the iPad 2 and for full-screen video calling on apps like Skype and Apple's own FaceTime this can only be a good thing. Skype already boasts high definition graphics for the iPhone 4S app which is optimized for the Retina display, and the iPad version could well follow suit if the new screen is on board.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download Skype iPad app

9/10
Stumbleupon

Stumbleupon

Doing the hard work of tailoring and locating the best bits of the web all in one place, everything from pictures to video should benefit from the greater screen resolution making videos of cats playing the piano looking smoother and crisper than they ever did before.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download Stumbleupon iPad app

10/10
T3 Tablet Edition

T3 Tablet Edition

Anything to help make those cover models even more gorgeous can only be a good thing right? Steve Jobs talked about that point when the human eye fails to distinguish individual pixels, and and the 3.1 million pixels squeezed into the next iPad should make font and images clearer which is good news for those who read currently enjoy magazines like T3 on an iPad.

Price: Free

Get it now: Download T3 Tablet edition iPad app

More about Apple iPad 3

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.