By Michael Sawh
10 iPad apps that would look great on a Retina display
App Store essentials that would benefit most from a slick new screen
Recently added to the iPad 2 ranks bringing a greater photo editing experience to the Apple tablet, it currently only supports a maximum resolution size of 1600 x 1600. A Retina display improves things in the resolution department which means cropping and filtering pictures with greater megapixel quality.
Price: £6.99
Buy it now: Download Adobe Photoshop Touch app
Beeb's catch-up service app stands to benefit greatly from the bump up in the contrast ratio and colour saturation department, and while the iPlayer app is not capable of full HD streaming, watching Top Gear or Eastenders should become a richer, more vibrant experience on the Apple tablet.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download BBC iPlayer iPad app
Rightfully the winner of T3's 2011 App of the Year award, Flipboard has revolutionised the way iPad owners consume digital content and with the higher pixel density, images and words should be much easier on the eye as you rummage through your favourite articles from around the web.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download Flipboard iPad app
Showcasing snaps from daily world events, the photo-centric app already serves up stunning pics and with massively improved contrast ratio and potentially double the screen resolution, it could be an even greater visual feast for the eyes.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download Guardian Eyewitness iPad app
Whether you are tucking into Game of Thrones or cramming from a digital textbook on human biology, a Retina display will make it an altogether easier and more comfortable reading experience on the eyes, delivering greater clarity for font and images. Existing apps will automatically render text to be suit the clearer screen surroundings.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download iBooks iPad app
If you've already been busy doing your best Spielberg impression on the iPhone 4S, you'll probably notice how the Retina display delivers the bright whites and dark, rich blacks that make it ideal surroundings to watch and edit all of your home made flicks.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download iMovie iPad app
Gaming is likely to be a big beneficiary should a Retina display be given pride of place in the next iPad. Graphically demanding titles like Infinity Blade II which is already pretty impressive in the looks department should boast sharper images making it look as slick as it does on the iPhone and iPod Touch. Combine that with the new A5X quad-core graphics processor, and the new iPad has serious gaming credentials.
Price: £4.99
Buy it now: Download Infinity Blade II iPad app
A Retina display would pack in more pixels than the iPad 2 and for full-screen video calling on apps like Skype and Apple's own FaceTime this can only be a good thing. Skype already boasts high definition graphics for the iPhone 4S app which is optimized for the Retina display, and the iPad version could well follow suit if the new screen is on board.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download Skype iPad app
Doing the hard work of tailoring and locating the best bits of the web all in one place, everything from pictures to video should benefit from the greater screen resolution making videos of cats playing the piano looking smoother and crisper than they ever did before.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download Stumbleupon iPad app
Anything to help make those cover models even more gorgeous can only be a good thing right? Steve Jobs talked about that point when the human eye fails to distinguish individual pixels, and and the 3.1 million pixels squeezed into the next iPad should make font and images clearer which is good news for those who read currently enjoy magazines like T3 on an iPad.
Price: Free
Get it now: Download T3 Tablet edition iPad app