iOS 9.2 - all the new features for your iPhone

iOS 9.2 - all the new features

You've just heard that Apple is bringing out a new version of iOS, and now you can't sleep, eat or think about anything else until you learn about what's coming down the line.

Apple has quietly released the latest update to iOS, the iPhone and iPad operating system. Version 9.2 brings with it a handful of new featuers along with some crucial bug fixes. To get it - simply head into settings on your device, and go to the “software update” section, where you'll be prompted to download and install it.

But what exactly do you have waiting for you? Here's a rundown of the new features.