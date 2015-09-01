How to install Windows 10 from a bootable disc

Previous Next 1/9

Backup plan

Microsoft's attempts to make Windows 10 an easy, hassle-free upgrade haven't been universally successful. Whether or not you've been able to update through the invitation route, it pays to have a backup plan in place. This involves creating Windows 10 installation media using a blank DVD or spare 4GB USB flash drive. Not only can you use this to upgrade to Windows 10 now if you're struggling to do so, it enables you to reinstall Windows 10 from scratch further down the line too.

Here, we reveal how to use the Windows Media Creation Tool to download and build your bootable Windows disc or drive. We'll then show you how to use it to upgrade to Windows 10 from within Windows itself before demonstrating the steps required to boot from it to perform a clean reinstall.