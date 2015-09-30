In pictures: OS X 10.11 El Capitan - Can it beat Windows 10?

Previous Next 2/8

1. Pinned tabs

Recent versions of OS X have brought numerous improvements to Apple's Safari browser, and OS X 10.11 El Capitan is no different. Safari now lets you pin your favourite websites to the toolbar under its navigation buttons. This provides easy access to your most visited websites, and you can continue to open new tabs in the usual way without them being disturbed. Even better, El Capitan now tells you which tabs are playing audio, so you can close them or mute them. You'll have no need to fear auto-playing videos ever again.