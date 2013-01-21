By T3 Online
How to save money with iPhone and Android apps in 2013
13 of the best money-saving apps to download now
Eyeing up an iPad or a wallet-busting 4K TV? Set the amount of money you need to save and the amount you're putting aside every week and the app will tell exactly when you will have enough to purchase that most coveted possession.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Saving Goals iPhone app
Simply snap a code on the side of any product and Quickscan takes to the web to ferret out the best possible price for online purchase. That's sure to make you popular in Selfridges.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone, IPod Touch and iPad | Download Quickscan Pro iPhone app
Letting you 'check-in' to unlock offers, discounts and get cashback simply by walking into the appropriate stores, Quidco requires a £5 membership to reap the benefits, but you should have that covered off in no time if you are a serious deal hunter.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Quidco Android app | Download Quidco iPhone app
Want stuff cheaper? Sign in or create a Vouchercloud account to get restaurant deals, drinks deals, retail offers, days out and more. You can arrange the list of offers by proximity to you, by popularity, or in alphabetical order. So if there's a two for one at that gastropub near by you'll be the first to know about it.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Vouchercloud Android app | Download Vouchercloud iPhone app
If you still have the capital to invest in a property, this app will help crunch mortgage numbers and even throws in what-if scenarios to give you a clearer idea of how you can expect your funds to be spent over time.
Price: £1.49 | Platform: iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Mortgage Mentor iPhone app
Squeezing the bargain-hunting website where users vote for the hottest deals, you can now filter to find the best offers, vouchers and freebies by retailer, and even get advice before buying. You can also share the discounts over Facebook, Twitter and email, after you have taken advantage of the deal first of course.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download HotUKDeals – Official Android app | DownloadHotUKDeals - Official iPhone app
The super-quick calculator-cum-currency converter brilliantly keeps itself up to date with world exchange rates, with everything from pounds sterling to Guinean francs covered to make sure you get the most for your money on your hols.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPad | Download iCurrency Pad iPad app
Skype is an obvious app to take advantage of to save money on calls, but for BT customers, this app lets you make calls from your smartphone at landline prices. Register up to 5 smartphones to benefit from dialling 0800 numbers or making calls abroad to the UK over Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G and not getting a crippling phone bill in return.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone | Download BT SmartTalk Android app | Download BT SmartTalk iPhone app
Stay on top of your finances with this comprehensive and user-friendly money management app that offers an uncluttered layout allowing you to take complete control of your money. It handles split transactions and comes with support for MS Money and Quicken export files (QIF and OFX) to transfer details between desktop and smartphone.
Price: £9.99 | Platform: Android | Download anMoney PRO Finance Android app
Swapping your leather wallet for a digital card carrier, Lemon Wallet let's you free up much needed pocket space by storing pretty much any card details including credit, loyalty, and insurance into the app so you don't miss out on picking up points in the supermarket ever again.
Price: Free (Subscription required) | Platform: iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Lemon Wallet iPhone app
The fine folks over at the tax office have been kind enough to release a handy tax calculator. Just input you yearly, weekly or hourly wage and it will tell you how much of that will be taxed. Available on both Android and iOS, it has been fully optimised for the iPhone 5.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download HMRC Tax Calc Android app | Download HMRC Tax Calc iPhone app
If you own both an iPhone and iPad then this is the perfect way to keep your financial life synced up between both devices. See you daily spending, plan your bills and view all the results on easy to read graphs. You'll never run out of money by the end of the month again.
Price: £2.99 | Platform: iPad | Download MoneyWiz Personal Finance iPad app
Keep track of all spending, making sure you have enough left at the end of the week for a cheeky few pints after work. A recent update adds bill budgeting, fuel tracking and mileage logging so you keep an eye over your whole financial life.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Download Spending Log iPhone app