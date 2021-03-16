How to clean a Fleshlight: here's how to keep it fresh and feeling great

So you've invested in one of the best Fleshlights. Good call. These are probably the best sex toys for men, but in order to keep them in top condition for a good long time, you'll need to make sure you clean your Fleshlight properly.

Cleaning your fleshlight, drying your fleshlight, refreshing your fleshlight, it's all a bit of a faff, isn't it? Certainly a lot less exciting than using a fleshlight – but it's something you absolutely need to do. If you don't already, you're not alone: a frankly upsetting 2017 survey by sex toy retailer Adam & Eve suggests that only 57% of guys clean their sex toys after every use, and 33% don't clean them at all. Eww.

That is a bad idea for what should be very obvious reasons. It's not just that anything left in it is likely to take on a very unpleasant consistency before long, it's that it's likely to go mouldy very quickly. Unless you're a fan of mixing your furtive sessions with an infected penis – or, worse, offering such delights to a partner – you'll need to keep things clean.

Here's exactly how to clean a Fleshlight to ensure it stays fresh and hygienic for as long as possible.

How to clean a Fleshlight case

Begin by removing the sleeve from the case. It's a good idea to give the case a wash before moving on to the sleeve; you can use a little liquid soap and warm water for this, but absolutely do not use soap with the sleeve, as it'll damage the material and really doesn't work well as a lubricant. Make sure it's rinsed out and dry.

How to clean a Fleshlight sleeve

For the sleeve, start by running some warm (not hot) water through one end and out the other. Too hot and you stand to damage the material (Fleshlight's SuperSkin, in particular, is a little sensitive to heat), too cold and you won't get the job done.

Now, with the water still running, get in there and rub around the sides with your fingers to dislodge anything that might be lurking. There are many crevices in Fleshlights - in some designs more than others - which can hide lube and other things that might not be caught by simple running water. You can also try holding one end of the sleeve to let it fill up with water, cover the other end, and give it a shake before running more water through to clear everything out.

Fleshlight cleaning products

Once you're done with the water, you'll need to add some specific cleaner to help dissolve any last remnants of lube and keep your Fleshlight ready for action. Fleshlight sells its own Fleshwash, which shouldn't cause any unwanted chemical reactions with the sleeve - a few sprays before rinsing with water should be enough.

There are other neutral toy cleaners out there which are slightly cheaper than FleshWash, though we'd probably stick with the official product just to be sure. You could also try 70% isopropyl, which some users swear by. It will kill off any bacteria and shouldn't affect the material at all - it even helps the sleeve dry faster.

How to dry your fleshlight

Drying a fleshlight case is straightforward, just a case of using a paper towel to mop up any excess water. Drying a fleshlight sleeve is not an easy task, and there's not really any shortcut here: you should never put away a wet Fleshlight, and you need to let it air dry. For more complex sleeves, this can take a long time.

First shake it off to remove as much water as possible. Then place it vertically so any water remaining inside can drip out. If you don't need to be discrete you could put it on a dish rack or similar; a turned-off radiator is also a good idea, since air naturally flows around it. If you need to be more private, propped up on a towel in a cupboard will do the trick.

Don't be tempted to use heat, as you stand to damage the sleeve. No hair dryers, no warm radiators - you want your Fleshlight to last, right? If you really can't wait, perhaps we can interest you in a second Fleshlight, or a third? There are loads of different textures and styles to try out.

How to refresh a Fleshlight

When you're sure the sleeve is dry, add a little of Fleshlight's own Renewing Powder liberally all over it. This stops the SuperSkin material from turning sticky, which in turn helps stop it picking up fluff and hair, but do make sure it's dry - otherwise the powder can get gummy, which isn't something you want.

Alternatively you could try using plain old cornstarch, which you'll likely find a lot cheaper than the official stuff - it's basically the same thing.

Clean, dry, powdered? Put it all back together, and you're ready to tuck it away. Or go again. Up to you.