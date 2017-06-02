How to bypass region blocks with a VPN

Finding new digital content to watch can often be a challenge but with the recent launch of Amazon Channels in the UK, Prime members can now add more than 40 TV channels to their Prime Video.

In recent years, region locks on a number of streaming sites have made it difficult for consumers to access their favorite content unless they are currently in a supported location.

By using a VPN to access the Internet, you can stream your favorite local content wherever you happen to be in the world.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity.

Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are a few of our favorite VPNs for getting around region locks:

1. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN offers its users excellent download speeds thanks to its 700 servers in over 60 locations. IPVanish supports a maximum of five devices, unlimited P2P traffic and the company does not keep any logs on the browsing or download data of its customers which ensures your privacy will remain intact. This VPN also has a 7-day money-back guarantee for any users who are unhappy with its service.

2. VyprVPN - Just $60 per year

VyprVPN is based in Switzerland and is a great choice for those looking for performance as well as security. This VPN supports unlimited data usage and has over 700 servers across more than 70 locations with 200,000+ IP addresses available to its users. VyprVPN also includes a number of extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and increased security courtesy of the company’s own Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS.

3. Hotspot Shield - Lifetime license for only $139.99

This competitively priced VPN offers great download speeds and supports private browsing, virtual locations and up to five devices. Hotspot Shield currently has 2,000 servers across 20 locations and the service allows “access all content.” A 7-day free trial is available for new customers who like to test out the VPN for themselves and if they are satisfied with the service the company even offers a lifetime license.

