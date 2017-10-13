History of Android 2008-2017: T3 charts the progression of this revolutionary mobile platform

Previous Next 1/26

Introduction

It has almost been a decade since the first Android phone appeared. But what were the most important phones? And when did that feature we all love actually start popping up in the handsets?

Here are the top 25 landmarks in Android, featuring the best bits, more “firsts” than an Oxford alumnus chess club, and a few low points manufacturers would rather forget.

And remember, if you are currently in the market for a top Android phone, then you should plant your peepers on these fine features: