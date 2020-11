Henry Cavill workout: how to get strong and lean as the Witcher. Or Superman!

Henry Cavill might not be literally The Man of Steel at the moment, but he is playimg the Witcher at the moment. His full body workout to get in shape for the role seems no less arduous than that for Superman. If you’d like a body like Geralt of Rivia or, erm, Kal-El of Krypton you have come to the right place. Hopefully you‘ve come via a gym equipment discount store and the meat, eggs and other proteins aisle of your local supermarket. Cos you’ll be needing them.

Henry is famous for his roles in movies such as Mission:Impossible, Superman and most recently, the Netflix hit-series The Witcher. Cavill is also famous for looking like a Greek god in Beast Mode. He reportedly stands 6"1' tall and weighs around 200 lbs. This would put him in the 'obese' BMI category but we all know the extra pounds are not fat but muscle mass. And a lot of it.

Unlike what many people think, Cavill's 'beast mode' phase didn't start with Superman: Man of Steel. No, he had a pretty chiselled body in the 2011 movie the Immortals, when he was around 28 years old. Admittedly, he didn't look as big as he does now and Henry Cavill's workouts got progressively more brutal as time went on.

It is worth mentioning straight away that no workout alone would've bulked Cavill up to a level where he is now. To pile on muscle mass, Henry was eating loads and kept a strict diet too in order to speed up his muscle building efforts. According to manofmany, his diet consisted of industrial amounts of protein – some of it sourced from the best protein powders – and carbs, both being essential for muscle building and recovery.

Another source also confirms by mentioning steaks and eggs for breakfast and multiple lunches to keep energy levels high throughout the day. Keeping the carb and protein levels this high meant that his body is ready for the gruelling workouts, almost 24/7. And ready he was, as we all know by how he looked in every role he took since 2011.

And you might think: "I can have steak for breakfast, no problem", just think about it. It's not about having a steak for breakfast once a month; it's having the biggest steak and eggs breakfast every day for six months while working out for hours each day. You have to be strong not just in your body but also in the head to do this.

What is the Henry Cavill Witcher workout and why would you choose it over other workouts that are also equally good for building muscle, such as the 10,000 swing kettlebell workout? At the end of the day, any type of resistance training, combined with a strict diet, will result in the increase of muscle mass, so pick whichever workout you prefer and stick with it, at least for a few months. You will see results soon enough.

Henry Cavill Witcher workout

According to Men's Health, Cavill's workout was relatively straightforward, which is understandable as he has already been in a good shape for years, so for the Witcher, he 'only' had to accentuate some areas of the upper body, as opposed to starting from scratch.

The exercises mentioned in the aforementioned article are not meant to be performed back-to-back, as Cavill mentions: "Those are moves that we put into workouts, depending on which muscle group or muscle groups we're working that particular day." Meaning that these exercises are highlights from his workouts and not the complete workout itself.

Romanian deadlift

Romanian deadlifts are a deadlift variation (surprise!) and they mainly work the hamstrings, glutes and the lower back, especially the Erector Spinae, the muscles supporting the spine. Romanian deadlifts are performed with heavy weights and therefore the incorrect form could result in your lower back muscles being pulled as opposed to gains. Keep the spine neutral, your shoulders wide and lift from your hamstrings/glutes.

The Witcher workout included three sets of 10 reps of this exercise with a four second eccentric (negative) phase and a 2 second pause before the concentric (positive) phase.

Hyperextension

Surprisingly, in the not so many exercises mentioned, there was another one that focuses on the hamstrings, glutes and lower back: hyperextension. That said, hyperextension is an excellent leg day staple exercise and would really bomb the hamstrings, done on the same day with Romanian deadlifts.

The workout recommends three sets of 10 reps with a two second hold at the top.

Oblique static hold

Oblique static holds are similar to planks in a sense that as opposed to moving, they require you to hold a position for a prolonged period of time. And while the plank – and especially the hardstyle plank – targets the whole of the core, oblique static hold focuses on the side of the abs.

The workout recommends doing three sets of 30 second holds per side.

3-way shoulder raise

Bomb the delts with this shoulder exercise. The 3-way shoulder raise works well because it requires you to work the muscles for longer and from a different angle with each rep. This exercise is not as good for bulking up, rather for accentuating and defining shoulder muscles.

The workout recommends three sets of 15 reps from each position.

Half-iso alternating dumbbell curl

This is a brutal biceps exercise. Usually, with alternating dumbbell curls, you give one side a bit of a break when you curl the weight on the other side. But by adding the iso-hold, you work both sides all the time, loading the biceps way more than 'just' doing curls. Be extra careful when doing this exercise.

The workout recommends three sets of 10 reps per arm.