Greatest music gadgets ever

Dansette (1952)

Selling one million units in the 50s and 60s, Dansette became a household name in post-war Britain just as the music industry blossomed with first The Shadows and subsequently The Beatles. Made in London, the Dansette was an integrated player, complete with built-in amp and speaker. It set the look for turntables of the era and, more importantly, provided the soundtrack to My Generation, baby.

Original price: 33 Guineas I Used by: The Beatles | Dansette.co.uk

