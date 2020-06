You've got a Google+ account, you've created your circles, hung-out and liked a few things but what do you do next?

How do you get your pics from Facebook? What else can you do in hangouts, and where's the get-out button if you've had a skin-full.



We reveal all in our five things you didn't know about Google+.



For all the latest T3 tech videos, head to the T3 video channel.