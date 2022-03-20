Reduce stress, get strong and burn fat with this 20-minute punch bag workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of punching bag workouts, what's the first image that comes to mind? I bet it's being sweaty, pleasantly exhausted, relieved from stress and feeling contained. You know that you've done something good for your body and mind, punching all the stress out of your system. That's exactly how you're going to feel after finishing this 20-minute heavy bag workout.

Even better, you'll burn loads of calories in the process!

This is a follow-along workout (video link below) with the instructor being Founding FightCamp Trainer Aaron "Speedy "Swenson. He began his Martial Arts journey under his father’s guidance in the family’s dojo in Chicago and by 2013, Aaron was an accomplished fighter with two National Kickboxing titles and a USA National Kickboxing Team. Since then, Aaron has become a sought after trainer in LA known for his technical approach to teaching, fancy pad-work, and utilising music to make the workout fun and engaging.

How to perform Coach Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout

Follow along with Aaron as he guides you through this workout. You'll need a punching bag (have a look at our best punch bags guide) and boxing gloves to make the most of this exercise but as long as you are sensible, you can substitute these for anything suitable. Maybe some oven mitts and a big bag filled with water?

Either way, we also recommend wearing either workout shoes or cross-training shoes for this workout for added comfort and responsiveness.

Although Aaron will help you every step of the way, here are a few notes on the warm-up section:

A Skip: Bounce and lift knee up to the waistline, alternate.

Bounce and lift knee up to the waistline, alternate. Arm Stretch: Swing arms out externally and open up chest and shoulders.

Swing arms out externally and open up chest and shoulders. Gate Opener - Lateral Lunge : Externally rotate a single leg out to the side to stretch out your groin and adductors. Take that same leg to the side and drop into a deep lateral lunge. Push through your heel, spring off, and come back to the centre with your feet shoulder-width. Alternate.

: Externally rotate a single leg out to the side to stretch out your groin and adductors. Take that same leg to the side and drop into a deep lateral lunge. Push through your heel, spring off, and come back to the centre with your feet shoulder-width. Alternate. Shadowbox: Practice punches 1 - 6 with good technique.

Are you ready? Let's go!

Watch: Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout

Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout: Exercises

Round 1: 30 seconds each

Jab - Jab

Jab - Jab - Cross

Lead round kick

Lead round kick

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick

Coast - Jab - Cross

Round 2: 30 seconds each

Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross

Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook

Rear round kick

Rear round kick

Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Power coast - Jab - Cross

Round 3: 30 seconds each

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick

Squat

Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Burnout - Jab - Cross

Round 4: 30 seconds each

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick - Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick - Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Footwork

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick - Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick - Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick

Burn out - Freestyle

Cool down stretch: 30 seconds

Middle splits

Seated torso stretch

Sit and reach

Upward dog

Childs pose

Downward facing dog

(Image credit: FightCamp)

