Reduce stress, get strong and burn fat with this 20-minute punch bag workout

When you think of punching bag workouts, what's the first image that comes to mind? I bet it's being sweaty, pleasantly exhausted, relieved from stress and feeling contained. You know that you've done something good for your body and mind, punching all the stress out of your system. That's exactly how you're going to feel after finishing this 20-minute heavy bag workout.

Even better, you'll burn loads of calories in the process!

This is a follow-along workout (video link below) with the instructor being Founding FightCamp Trainer Aaron "Speedy "Swenson. He began his Martial Arts journey under his father’s guidance in the family’s dojo in Chicago and by 2013, Aaron was an accomplished fighter with two National Kickboxing titles and a USA National Kickboxing Team. Since then, Aaron has become a sought after trainer in LA known for his technical approach to teaching, fancy pad-work, and utilising music to make the workout fun and engaging.

If you like this workout, check out more of Aaron's latest workouts on the FighCamp blog, including some of his most recent stuff such as this 5-Minute Cardio Workout with Foam Roller and this 10-Minute Endorphin Boosting Warm-Up. Free high-quality content, people!

How to perform Coach Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout

Follow along with Aaron as he guides you through this workout. You'll need a punching bag (have a look at our best punch bags guide) and boxing gloves to make the most of this exercise but as long as you are sensible, you can substitute these for anything suitable. Maybe some oven mitts and a big bag filled with water?

Either way, we also recommend wearing either workout shoes or cross-training shoes for this workout for added comfort and responsiveness.  

Although Aaron will help you every step of the way, here are a few notes on the warm-up section:

  • A Skip: Bounce and lift knee up to the waistline, alternate. 
  • Arm Stretch: Swing arms out externally and open up chest and shoulders. 
  • Gate Opener - Lateral Lunge: Externally rotate a single leg out to the side to stretch out your groin and adductors. Take that same leg to the side and drop into a deep lateral lunge. Push through your heel, spring off, and come back to the centre with your feet shoulder-width. Alternate. 
  • Shadowbox: Practice punches 1 - 6 with good technique.

Are you ready? Let's go!

Watch: Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout

Aaron’s 4-Round Heavy Bag Workout: Exercises

  • Round 1: 30 seconds each
  • Jab - Jab
  • Jab - Jab - Cross 
  • Lead round kick 
  • Lead round kick 
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick 
  • Coast - Jab - Cross
  • Round 2: 30 seconds each
  • Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross 
  • Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook 
  • Rear round kick 
  • Rear round kick  
  • Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Power coast - Jab - Cross 
  • Round 3: 30 seconds each
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick 
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick 
  • Squat 
  • Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Burnout - Jab - Cross 
  • Round 4: 30 seconds each
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick -  Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick -  Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Footwork 
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick -  Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Jab - Jab - Cross - Lead round kick -  Rear uppercut - Slip Rear - Cross - Lead hook - Rear round kick 
  • Burn out - Freestyle 
  • Cool down stretch: 30 seconds 
  • Middle splits 
  • Seated torso stretch
  • Sit and reach
  • Upward dog
  • Childs pose 
  • Downward facing dog 

