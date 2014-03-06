Geneva Motor Show 2014: The best concept cars

Previous Next 1/7

Volvo Concept Estate

Over the last few years Volvo estate cars of the previous decades have become synonymous with cutting-edge tech and if this concept ever comes to reality, it looks like Volvo could be on the road to another tech milestione. On the outside the Volvo Concept Estate is really quite the looker, with swooping curves and a futuristic interior which ditches old-school knobs for a large touchscreen interface.