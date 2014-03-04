Geneva Motor Show 2014: The hottest cars from the show floor

Previous Next 7/9

New Audi TT

Audi has fitted the brand-new Audi TT with a futuristic virtual cockpit which moves all the media tech and even the navigation system behind the wheel. Taking the form of a touchscreen, it'll show you everything from the speedo to the rev counter and will dynamically change depending on what mode you have the vehicle in. Outside of the tech, you'll find a new design, which is clearly reminiscent of Audi's recent concept cars and the R8. The new TT will launch with a 2.0-litre engine that that develops an impressive 380nm of torque and will send the car from 0-62mph in just 7.2 seconds.

Price: TBA | Audi