Year in tech 2013: Best gear of the year
T3's five star rated tech from 2013
Built by LG, this is the first smartphone to arrive with the new KitKat OS. A simple but powerful device with an eight-meg camera, it offers the best of Google at a great price.
From £299 | Google
On the inside there's a new A7 processor and M7 coprocessor whirring away, but it's that fingerprint sensor on the Home button that will elicit jealous glances.
From £549 | Apple
Focal brought its speaker know-how to the headphone market this year. The result was fantastic, with the Spirit Ones delivering punchy sound, perfect for pop.
£199 | Focal
Easily the skinniest 46-inch telly around, Samsung's set also has the best image quality. Includes gesture control and facial recognition tech, too. A real smart TV.
£1,800 | Samsung
Affordable, pocketable, but with no compromise on quality. The 255HS produces spotless 12-meg shots, captures 1080p video and shares it all via its built-in Wi-Fi.
£199 | Canon
In-ear headphones can be just as stylish and snug as cans. These buds aren't cheap, but the sound quality, with real bass thump, makes a little expense worthwhile.
£130 | Philips
Small, bright and able to make a right old racket, this is the best travel speaker you can buy. Stream tunes via Bluetooth with minimum fuss, maximum sound.
£150 | Jawbone
Not just a five-star tablet, but T3's favourite tablet. The little iPad that can has been given a proper Retina Display and iPad Air-matching specs.
From £319 | Apple
It's the full-sized iPad Air with the slimmed down look. That 9.7-inch Retina Display looks stunning and despite its reduced heft you still get a full, ten-hour battery life.
From £399 | Apple
The 18-megapixel APS-C sensor delivers effortlessly good shots and the controls are easy to master. A brilliant DSLR for newcomers to “proper photography”.
£750 | Canon
A 20.1-meg sensor that captures incredible detail in all but the darkest of lighting. It's also very accomplished at video and boasts an OLED viewfinder. Nice touch.
£449 | Sony
The thoroughly modern Wi-Fi-connected cam with DSLR-like performance, thanks to a large 20.3-megapixel APS-C sensor. It can share snaps instantly.
£600 | Samsung
Oustanding image quality, a 40x optical zoom for capturing detail and a wide-angle lens for great sweeping shots. Amazing value for money.
£200 | Olympus
2013's upgrade was nothing revolutionary, but the addition of Intel's Haswell processor and a 256GB SSD mean it's safely able to retain its five-star standing.
From £849 | Apple
Standing out in 2013's sea of wireless speakers, this offered class audio and more connectivity than most – Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
£329 | Cambridge Audio
The Piccolo ditched its CD player and ushering in the digital age, playing nicely with Spotify, Last.fm, Airplay, NAS drives and more. The sound quality? Reliably superb.
£260 | Denon
These stylish cans offer a warm, bassy sound that suits all musical genres and a plush comfortable fit that's perfect for the daily commute.
£170 | Sennheiser
Another classic hi-fi brand entering the headphone fray, with a mix of accomplished audio, high-end materials and restrained design. Predictably high price.
£250 | KEF
Enough space to fit 350 hours of HD recordings. How you'll find time to watch that and the fast growing selection of on-demand content on offer is anyone's guess.
£180 with Sky subscription | Sky
A do-it-all AV receiver, with plug and play DLNA, internet radio, plus Spotify and Last.fm compatibility out of the box. It'll even upscale video to 4K resolution.
£350 | Onkyo
Still the best ereader. The display's more responsive than ever, the built-in reading light is still essential and Amazon's ebook store unrivalled.
£109 | Amazon
Extremely fine detail, punchy dynamics and vibrant hues, plus the My Home Screen interface makes the shows and apps you like easy to find.
£3,650 | Panasonic
A 4K-ready Blu-ray deck at a decent price. No 4K content, you say? Not to fear, this will upscale all of your existing discs, plus its vast repository of on-demand web content.
£189 | Sony