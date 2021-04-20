Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler vs Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler: which is the best water blaster?

Nothing beats the familiar tsk-tsk-tsk sound of a pulsating lawn sprinkler. It tells you that summer is in full swing – and that the owner of said sprinkler has a much bigger lawn than you. Farmers use them, green keepers use them and everyone with a whopping garden uses them.

So today we’ll take two widely available consumer models, both of which are members of T3's best garden sprinklers buying guide, and put them through their paces to see which pulsating sprinkler is best for your lawn.

Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler vs Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler: The concept

The Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler in full squirty action (Image credit: Gardena)

Pulsating sprinklers (sometimes called impact sprinklers) are ideal for large lawns, and square ones are best for full even coverage in one fell swoop. However, the majority of pulsating sprinklers look like they were knocked up in a man-shed using any bits and pieces that came to hand. Yes, they look quite complex with all those turny, switchy things attached but you will inevitably think that they can’t be that difficult to set up. Well you’d be wrong because they are difficult to set up. Notoriously and comedically so.

If you want some uproarious entertainment, just give someone a pulsating sprinkler and watch from a safe distance as they try and make adjustments while it’s actually working – the easiest way as it happens. If they’re not blasted at full force in the face, their clothes will at least sport a horizontal smattering of water splats. At which point they will make the swiftest of exits, tripping over the hose in the process and stumbling headlong into the flowerbed. That’s the pulsating sprinkler in a nutshell. Fun, in other words.

Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler vs Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler: Design

Squeeze these two tabs to change the range on the Hozelock – and run for cover (Image credit: Hozelock)

Both the Gardena and Hozelock tackle lawns up to 450m² though the Gardena stretches that figure to 490m². They can also both be used in a daisy chain by linking one to the other – an extremely handy asset for those with extra large lawns or perhaps even a field.

Like all pulse sprinklers, these models squirt a high powered jet of water in a circular motion and with phenomenal reach that’s far beyond the scope of any oscillating model. Aside from the main jet of water, a secondary spray is also emitted underneath that covers a smaller surface area so you are effectively getting two levels of coverage. The two water jets run alternately so that when one jet has made a pass, the other takes over.

Both of these models can be adjusted to operate in a full 360˚ circle, a part circle or a semi circle and that’s one of the trickiest parts to adjust without a good look at the manual. But in a nutshell, they both have thumb and forefinger-operated tabs on the main upright barrel for adjusting the direction, from full circle to semi circle. Meanwhile, a circular dial on the top (Hozelock) or side (Gardena) adjusts the height of the spray which determines its reach. And that’s basically it.

The only major difference between the two is that the Hozelock is mounted on a metal spike and the Hozelock on a plastic sled. Personally I prefer a spike system because it holds the sprinkler in position, especially when under the stress of water pressure. But then again, the sled system is good too because you can pull it along by the hose and it doesn’t leave holes in the lawn. The Gardena also feels a bit more robust and it generally looks a bit better.

Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler vs Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler: Performance

The Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler sits on a robust sled (Image credit: Gardena)

The blurb for the Hozelock says that it’s ‘specially designed to give 100% even water coverage regardless of the water pressure’. I won’t disagree with that because its throw is very impressive, even in one of the low water pressure areas in which we tested it. However, the Gardena has a marginally further reach and it didn’t suffer from low water pressure either. One thing is without question – neither of these models is suitable for a slim city-sized lawn because their reach is simply too great and chances are you’ll also be watering the gardens of all your immediate neighbours.

The Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler is mounted on a spike for extra stability (Image credit: Hozelock)

Gardena Premium Pulse Sprinkler vs Hozelock Pulsating Sprinkler: Verdict

This one’s too close to call. If design, looks and build are your main prerequisites then the Gardena wins the showdown. But if price is a consideration then the Hozelock is the obvious choice. It is almost half the price, after all.