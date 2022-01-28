This 10-minute core workout from a top FightCamp coach is your express ticket to six-pack heaven

The best way to get a six-pack is to work your whole core, not just your abs. If it's washboard abs you're after, you must check out this core workout from our friends Team FightCamp: it's intense, effective and a whole lot of fun. Best of all, it only takes 10 minutes, so you can use it as a standalone ab workout or as an add on to other exercises you might do.

Today, your instructor is Shanie "Smash" Rusth, an undefeated professional mixed martial artist, FightCamp Founding Coach, and mother of two kids. She has a real passion for living a fit and healthy lifestyle and has worked hard to weave it into all areas of her life. She also loves riding skateboards, among other things.

This is not the first workout from the energetic Shanie: she also provided readers of T3 with a 200-rep kettlebell full body workout and a full-body conditioning workout before. It's safe to say she is full of beans and ready to go, just like you will be once you finish with today's ab workout.

How to perform Shanie's New Year core workout

Cat-Cow (30 sec)

Bird dog (30 sec each side)

High plank (60 sec)

Superman (30 sec)

Raised Leg Crunch (30 sec)

Flutter Kick (30 sec)

Scissor (30 sec)

Leg raise (60 sec)

Knee to elbow crunch (30 sec each side)

Bicycle Crunches (30 sec)

Crunch (30 sec)

Side Plank (30 sec each side)

Plank (60 sec)

Superman (30 sec)

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get going!

Watch: Shanie's New Year core workout

Shanie's New Year core workout: Exercises explained

Cat-Cow

Start on your hands and knees, aligning your wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Think of your spine as a straight line connecting your shoulders to your hips

Cat

Press your hands into the ground, round your back towards the sky and lift the sides of your waist away from the floor. Draw your lower belly toward your spine and tuck your tailbone under. Keep the sides of your neck long and allow your head to hang towards the floor. Spread your shoulder blades apart.

Cow

Press the tops of your feet against the mat and push down through your palms while simultaneously lifting your chest and your tailbone toward the sky. Draw down through your shoulder blades and slide your shoulders down your back. As your stomach draws down toward the floor, gaze up and keep your spine long. Cycle back and forth between cat and cow for the allotted time.

Bird Dog

Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Draw your belly button into your spine. Keeping your back and pelvis stable and your back flat, reach your right arm forward and extend your left leg back. Return to the starting position, placing your hand and knee on the floor. Repeat on the other side for one complete rep. Continue alternating sides for the allotted time.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

High Plank

Assume a push-up position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your toes tucked under. Keep your back flat and your spine straight. Squeeze your glutes and suck your belly button into your spine. Hold for the allotted time and try not to drop your knees or torso.

Superman

Lie on the floor face down with your legs straight and your arms extended out in front of you. Keeping your head in a neutral position, slowly and simultaneously lift your arms and legs a few inches off the ground. Aim to lift your belly button slightly off the floor to contract your abs. Hold this position for the allotted time, then release and lower yourself back down.

Raised Leg Crunch

Start on the floor by lying face up, on your back. Keep both of your legs together and raise them up so they are perpendicular to the ground, keeping them extended straight. Put your hands on either side of your ears and lift from your chest to elevate your shoulders and upper body off of the ground, towards your elevated feet.

Aim to lift your chest rather than curl your shoulders inward, to keep from rounding your shoulders and spine. Lower yourself back into the starting position. Continue this pattern for the time allotted.

Flutter Kick

Start on the floor by lying face up, on your back. Place both hands under your glutes, palms down. Keep your legs straight and lift them about 2 inches off of the floor, pointing your toes. Alternate lifting each above hip height, while simultaneously lowering the opposite leg back to two inches above the ground. Continue this motion for the allotted time.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Scissor

Start on the floor by lying face up, on your back. Place both hands under your glutes, palms down. Keep your legs straight and lift them about two inches off the floor, pointing your toes. While maintaining your alignment, open and close your legs while simultaneously crossing your feet over and under the other. Continue this motion for the allotted time.

Leg Raise

Start on the floor by lying face up, on your back, feet together. Place both hands under your glutes, palms down. While keeping your legs straight and together, lift them up and off of the floor until your knees are directly over your hips and legs are perpendicular to the floor. Slowly lower your legs back down until they are about two inches off of the floor. Repeat for the time allotted.

Bicycle Crunch

Start by lying flat on your back and place your hands behind your head. Bend your knees and bring them up so that your thighs and hips form a 90-degree angle, calves parallel to the floor. With elbows flared, lift your shoulder blades off the floor and hold the position.

Twist your upper body in one direction bringing the elbow to the opposite knee while fully extending the other leg. Return back to the starting position and alternate to repeat in the opposite direction. This counts as one rep. Continue this pattern for the time allotted.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Crunch

Start on the floor by lying face up, on your back. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Put your hands on either side of your ears and lift from your chest to elevate your shoulders and upper body off of the ground, towards the ceiling.

Aim to lift your chest rather than curl your shoulders inward, to keep from rounding your shoulders and spine. Lower yourself back into the starting position. Continue this pattern for the time allotted.

Side Plank

Lie on your right side, legs extended and stacked from hip to feet. The elbow of your right arm should be directly under your shoulder. Ensure that your head is directly in line with your spine. Your left arm can be aligned along the left side of your body.

Engage your abdominal muscles, sucking your belly button into your spine. Lift your hips and knees off the floor, keeping your torso in a straight line. Hold this position for the allotted time. Release back down. Repeat on the left side.

Plank

Assume a push-up position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your toes tucked under. Keep your back flat and your spine straight. Lower yourself onto your elbows with your thumbs facing up. Squeeze your glutes and suck your belly button into your spine. Hold for the allotted time and try not to drop your knees or torso.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

