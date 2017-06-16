E3 2017 Day 3 report: the games that stole the show

Even today on the last day of E3 3017 there are so many things to talk about that, sincerely, it is a real pity we do not have more space to talk about everything we have seen.

Anyway, after analysing what has really characterised the show this year in T3's Day 1 and Day 2 reports, even in 2017 we are witnessing the TBA phenomenon on how most of the publishers instead of releasing their games for this Xmas (as it used to be until a few years ago), now they postpone into 2018 on unknown dates.

And we are not talking about independent games, but AAA games which, especially for console users, they have waited for years for (Gran Turismo is just one example). The only exception to this, amazingly, is Electronic Arts, which seems to be always on time nowadays in improving and releasing its new updated IPs. But let's take a look at the games that really left a mark on gamers here at the show this year.



Insomniac's SpiderMan

As we said on Day 1, the new game for Stan's Lee preferred character has really stolen the show, and took most people and the press by total surprise.

The feedback from the gamers has been really good, higher than anybody (developers included) may have hoped, and the reason is simple: the game now is better than what was shown off last year, resulting today in a big surprise for everybody.

Technically the game takes inspiration from the Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series, adding an impressive cinematic feeling with QTEs, all mixed up with the typical Peter Parker humour we used to know and read in the comic books.

The story takes place when Spider-Man, after defeating Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. the Kingpin), has to face a new gang known as the "Inner Demons" who are now taking over Fisk's territory. Spider-Man defending the Kingpin's men under attack, during the battle, will learn that Martin Li, one of New York's most prominent philanthropists leads the Inner Demons under his alter-ego, Mister Negative. Martin runs the F.E.A.S.T. shelters located across the city which complicates things for Peter's personal life as his Aunt May works at F.E.A.S.T.

Out in 2018 only for Ps4. Don't miss it.

Detroit: Become Human

I have been talking about this game for years and, after playing the new demo, my idea for this project is even more firm: simply amazing! In my opinion it will be a new Last of Us for PS4 (probably at the end of the Sony console's current life circle).

Detroit: Become Human is a game like no other. From the same studio as Heavy Rain, this game is an intriguing futuristic detective story that can capture the casual and the hardcore player in its dark and deeply intricate story: all about decisions, multiple up and downs and an enemy A.I. research that according to David Cage (the man behind the development and boss of Quantic Dream) will bring gaming to a new level. The crime scene action will remind you of what you saw in the mighty Batman Arkham series, so if you felt comfortable with these kind of games, you'll love this too, but to an even greater degree.

The story is a neo noir about robotic near humans, where humans are the bad guys, and we - the robots - are the good ones with detective skill in a storyline that seems mutated from a Philip K. Dick's book: dark, cynical and pulp, and one where your decisions can affect whether your friends live or die. The only problem for Quantic Dream's games is that once again the release date is still unknown, so the only thing we can say is: let's hope it is for the best!

Anthem

Bioware’s new IP will be, for sure, the killer application for the new Xbox One X.

Very similar to Destiny, you play with three friends in co-op to explore, fight and conquer a huge open world, with many elements already seen from other games like Mass Effect and Warframe (from who Destiny took some inspirations). The graphic should be in real 4K (even if in the demo they are currently aren't) but overall Anthem seems a really huge game that Xbox gamers will love to get their teeth into.

Observer

Observer is probably one of the most underdog titles shown here at the E3 2017, but I am pretty sure hardcore gamers will appreciate it very soon, as I did here playing it here the demo.

The game is a cyberpunk horror / detective story in which you are one of the "Observers", a detective from a police force who hack into criminals and people’s minds. And to do it you will use in your right hand the a tool that allows you to enter into people's heads and see all their dreams, fears, and nightmares.

The horror game will start from here, and will also be an experience with a deep and long narrative in a dystopian world. From what I have seen it reminded me of F.E.A.R. in some parts, but to a higher, scarier level.

You will start the game looking for your missing son who is also an engineer for Kyron, the company who built the tool that makes it possible to enter people's mind.

Jonathan Miller declared that "it will be an interactive nightmare", and during it you'll have to take pills to avoid to going crazy because the game will be always in the middle between the real and the unreal world (i.e. the irrational part can consume you if you are not careful). The atmosphere reminded me of the disturbing experience we had playing Silent Hill 4.

Coming this summer for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Don't miss it.

Destiny 2

Talking about Anthem, I cannot miss the chance to talk about one of the most important games coming out this year, Destiny 2.

The real news at E3 2017 regarding Destiny 2 has been the disclosed dates about the PS4 exclusive content for the game (Lake of Shadows assault, the City Apex, the Borealis gun and the PvP Retribution map), which will be available for PC and Xbox too, but not until 2018.

Apart from this, if you loved Bungie's original cinematic masterpiece, do not miss the new chapter on 6th of September PS4, PC and Xbox One.



Fifa 18 / NFL 18

Talking about cinematic hype, we cannot forget to mention the two games that will be the main attraction thi winter for more than the 90% of casual and hardcore gamers.

Out in the US by 26 August, and 29 September in Europe for all systems: PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

For more information about these two games check our Day 2 coverage where we speak about both in more detail.

Call of Duty: WWII

Like it or not, even if it is a reboot, CoD: WWII has been one of the most played gamed of this E3 show. Not only because Germans in this period are not really seen positively: politically and economically, but also because this is not the only title that displays Nazi enemies (Wolfenstein 2 is the other).

Technically CoD: WWII is really impressive. Three years in development, a studio of 300 artists led by Sledgehammer head Michael Condrey, no lag time in the "Headquarters" mode fighting between in 48 gamers all together (24 vs 24) and more - that is REALLY amazing!

War mode, Campaign mode (the story mode that, as we said, this year will be extremely interesting for the cinematics involved above) and much more.

A game that is not only a HD revision, but an expanded game that makes the most of the multiplayer at its core.

Sincerely, I love Battlefield but I'll buy this one for the fact that the Second World War has a superior impact and immersion in my opinion.

The game will be out the 7th November for PC (that has stunning 4K quality), PS4 and Xbox One, and will be available in a normal, and a deluxe edition for Europe with the season pass included plus some undisclosed DLCs. While in US there will be also a "Pro Edition" that will include a Steelbook.

If you love the series, or are keen on first person shooters then don't miss it, as this game is definitely for you.

Need for Speed: Payback

As we said yesterday this game will be a comeback to the origins of the series, and from what we've played here at E3 2017, this will be one of the best sellers this Xmas, hands down.

Quality is good, on PC the 4K at 60 fps is definitely the top. The story mode with the cinematic and story involved makes the game experience even better, so it is more than sure Payback will revive the IP.

Technically there is lot of tuning, and the driving technique is very similar to an historical arcade game from Sega named Scud race, where drifting is very easy, but at the same time pretty hard to get the car back in line afterwards.

It seems to me that the development studio decided for an easier and immediate approach to introduce the new NFS story with its new cinematic innovations to a new generation of gamers.

Out for PC (best solution for real 4K), PS4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Another 4K HD master reboot from a 2004's original game, but expanded to gather even more audience, notably the millennial generation who grew up with the Star Wars prequels.

Compared to the 2004 original version, there will be more to do (more classes of Storm Troopers for example) and more missions. On the other side the campaign will take place after the end of the old trilogy with the destruction of the second Death Star (end of the Return of the Jedi) to build The New Order as seen in the latest instalment.

The game will mix characters of the original trilogy with the prequels, and of the VII chapter, to add more depth (and interest) for the new game for players born in the 2000s~2010s that clearly feel more interest for the newest movies.

Out the 14th of November in time for Xmas for every system, with also an "Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition" that will include themed looks for Kylo Ren and Rey, inspired by the upcoming film, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI™, and epic ability modifiers (example the Millennium Falcon).

State of Decay 2

I am not a great zombie fan, so sincerely this mix between the apocalyptic Last of Us and a more aggressive and gruesome Dead Rising is not my bag really, but I must say it has captivated the attention of 80% of the audience here at E3 2017 (the remaining 20% were the captive Sony fanboys!).

Jokes apart, the story starts where the first chapter ended: 18 months after the zombie apocalypse, where the military abandons a refugee camp in small-town America. Those left behind must band together to survive the fall of civilisation and the rise of the undead.

In State of Decay 2, it’s up to you to gather survivors, build a community, and redefine what it means to survive. If you love the genre and will be one of the lucky guys to have the new Xbox One X at home (or a good PC), this game is a must.

God of War: Be a Warrior

I think the trailer says it all - Kratos is back! Only on PS4.

So in the end, what will E3 2017 be remembered for?

Well definitely for Microsoft's Xbox One X official presentation, and for the cinematic hype on which Electronic Arts with its Fifa 18 and NFL 18 licenses has capitalized first. You can be sure that all its IPs will be followed by all the other software houses too.

From this E3 one thing is absolutely concrete though: video games will be even more interactive movies than we are now used to.

And, with that, that's all here from Los Angeles. See you next (in person if you happen to be in Japan in September) at the Tokyo Game Show where (hopefully) we'll see some interesting new Japanese games that have been missing here in the US (Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid 4 apart). Also, do not forget to follow the Made in Japan section on T3.com where next week we'll be talking about an impressive Japanese arcade game with some unedited video footage taken directly in Akihabara.

For the rest, that's all folks.