T3 drives: The Skoda Superb

Introduction

The Skoda Superb has always been the rational choice, but sleek new styling and hot engine offerings means the Czech limo is no longer just a practical purchase.

As hard as Skoda tries to inject some swagger into its model line-up, customers still gravitate towards the badge because it stands for quality craftsmanship, almost unrivalled practicality and great value for money.

Take the marque's massive Superb model for example. Very little on the market can compete with its vast interior roominess and £18,640 asking price.

Punters would have to head towards VW showrooms and check out the more expensive Passat, test drive a pricey Mercedes S-Class or consider purchasing a Ford Transit van if they wanted to match the Czech cruiser's load-lugging abilities.

But a new design direction, improved interior gadgetry and the option of a 276bhp engine mated to a four-wheel-drive system means the Superb can now be bought with the heart as well as the head.