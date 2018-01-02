The best cake decorating accessories 2018

The Great British Bake Off is responsible for getting many of us in the baking (or cake eating) mood. Although, if the thought of donning a pinny sounds like a bit too much effort for your liking, these cake decorating accessories might just change your mind.

From piping to proving, if you’re a novice in the baking world it can seem far more technical than you first realised. If you want to start simple, pallet knives or icing smoothers are a great way to jazz up the foolproof fairy cake (even if you buy these pre-made, we won’t tell!).

You’ll get a professional finish with minimal effort which is perfect for last minute baking or a somewhat mess-free afternoon with the kids.

Piping nozzles, ball tools, and pearl sprays may seem complex, but they’re really very simple and can help you can achieve a professional look with shop-bought icing or a simple buttercream instantly.

If piping and moulding isn’t for you, a simple food colouring can make all the difference. We’ve picked a few of our favourite accessories that should get you started in the kitchen. On your marks, get set, BAKE!

Our pick of the best cake decorations to buy today

1. Joseph Joseph Nest 7 A set of mixing bowls and cups for easy measuring Specifications Best for: Beginner bakers Set: 7 pieces Reasons to buy + Colourful + Compact Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Only two mixing bowls Today's Best Deals AU $46 View at Mighty Ape

If you’re going to try your hand at baking for the first time then this 7 piece cake baking set will supply you with the basic elements you need to make a cake. With two mixing bowls and 5 measuring cups you can whip up a treat in no time. They stack neatly making them easy to store and they are plastic which means they are child-friendly and easy to clean.

2. ProCook Silicone Spoonula Like a spatula, but for batter and icing Specifications Best for: Cake mixes Set: 1 piece Reasons to buy + Ideal for hot and cold baking + Dishwasher friendly Reasons to avoid - Handle not heatproof Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The ProCook Silcone Spoonula is a handy tool that is great for pouring batter or cake mix into a tin smoothly and evenly without getting it everywhere. It may not seem very exciting, but if you want to take your baking seriously, you’ll need this in your kit. It is made from a durable material that is safe to use on hot pans and is easy to clean in the dishwasher. It also has a hanging loop if you like to have your accessories out on display or easy to reach.

3. PME Concentrated Paste Colours Add a flash of colour to your bake with these paste colours Specifications Best for: Baking with colour Set: 8 pieces Reasons to buy + Affordable + Variety of colours Reasons to avoid - Some colours a bit faint

If you want an easy way to brighten up any bake, these 8 paste colours will do the job nicely. This is a cheap way to get creative and they are much more effective than standard food colourings. They’re small but go a long way, however if you like purple and red, you’ll need to use a little bit more for a vibrant shade.

4. Kootek 42 Piece Cake Piping set A huge piping set for an easy way to ice any cake Specifications Best for: Icing Set: 42 pieces Reasons to buy + Range of nozzles + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Cheap and cheerful

This huge 42 piece cake piping nozzle set may seem a bit excessive but you’re sure to impress your mates with all the designs you’ll be able to create. Although this may seem a little overwhelming, these are actually some of the best cake decorating accessories for beginners. You get 2 piping bags and a variety of nozzle sizes and shapes. While these are not the finest piping nozzles on the market, they get the job done nicely.

5. Wilton Easy Layer 15cm Cake Pan Set Perfect for layered cakes Specifications Best for: Layered cakes Set: 5 pieces Reasons to buy + Great for tiers and layers + Non-stick pans Reasons to avoid - A little small

If you want to try your luck at a multi-tiered cake, then the Wilton Easy Layer 15cm Cake Pan Set allows you to cook 5 layers at once. If you’re impatient in the kitchen and want excellent results fast, then this is the cake tin set for you.

6. H&S 50 Piece Cake Decorating Tools The ultimate cake decorating set for cutting, piping and icing Specifications Best for: Regular bakers Set: 50 pieces Reasons to buy + Cheap + 40+ decorating tools Reasons to avoid - A bit fiddly

This huge cake decorating set is the ultimate piece of kit full of the best cake decorating accessories for kids. It’s really cheap and easy to use, so you can try your hand at bespoke cake designs. Despite the price, this set is actually of great quality and would be just as suitable for serious bakers. Perfect for anyone who is looking to mould detail into their icing.

7. Lakeland Anti-Gravity Pouring Cake Kit This showstopper cake topper will make your bake defy gravity Specifications Best for: Showstoppers Set: 1 piece Reasons to buy + Showstopper piece + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not for beginners Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want to take your cake decorating skills to the next level then you need to try this Lakeland Anti-Gravity Pouring Cake Kit. You can create a novelty cake with ease that will make you look like the next Mary Berry. It comes with easy instructions but if you’ve only just perfected the fairy cake, maybe sit this one out. If you are a parent looking to wow with your next homemade Birthday cake, grab yourself one of these for easy brownie points.

8. Scrumptious Sprinkles Edible Glitter - Christmas Colours Add sparkle to your baking with this edible glitter Specifications Best for: Christmas baking Set: 4 pieces Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Edible decoration Reasons to avoid - Messy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Glitter makes everything better, despite it being a nightmare to clean up. But this Scrumptious Sprinkles Edible Glitter is a must-have when it comes to the best cake decorating accessories for Christmas. This set contains 100% edible glitter that comes in four colours: gold, red, green and silver. The packs are only small, so you will need to use sparingly but for anyone thinking about getting into a bit of festive baking, add these to your kit list.

9. Meri Meri Beatrix Potter Cupcake Kit A great finishing touch for cakes at afternoon tea Specifications Best for: Children's parties Set: 24 pieces Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Good for themed parties Reasons to avoid - Quite small Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These cute Beatrix Potter themed cake toppers are the best cake decorating accessories for children’s parties or tea parties. Each character is nicely detailed giving them a high quality feel and they come in a box which makes them great for gift giving. If you aren’t the most skilled at cake decorating then these are an easy but effective way to create fun cupcakes.