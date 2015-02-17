Blackhat, Babadook and the best Blu-rays and beats

Previous Next 1/8

Movie: Blackhat - Mann's bytes slog

It's been a long, nearly six-year wait for Blackhat, the Michael Mann movie that Michael Mann has been itching to make since his first foray into digital with Ali, which was 14 years ago.

There was a mixed reaction to his last flick, Public Enemies, which resembled a revisionist take on a classic 20s gangster film - think Bonnie and Clyde or Dillinger - which had for some reason been shot using the forecourt CCTV cameras from Mann's local Esso.

This, by contrast, was meant to be the film that proved, once and for all, that digital, with its lack of gloss, should be the chosen palette for filmmakers who want to sprinkle some authenticity on the cinema screen. The problem is when your movie is all about hackers hacking, too much DV-shot keyboard work can be, well, a little dull.

That's not to say there aren't exhilarating scenes in Blackhat. Mann's thriller teams up jailed hacker Nicholas Hathaway (Liam "Brother of Thor" Hemsworth) with the Chinese government to help ward off a cyberterrorist cell that has infiltrated the Chai Wan nuclear power plant. However, Mann does his best to play down the cat-and-mouse-chasing, luxurious-location-hopping by again saddling many of the scenes with the visual imperfections for which his style of hi-def video is unfortunately famed.

This is most egregious in a scene that's superficially reminiscent of the infamous shootout in Heat, complete with surly men perched behind parked cars on a highway, trading machine-gun fire in a succession of choppy close-ups. But where Heat still sizzles with cinematic gloss, Blackhat already looks dated. Michael Mann's mantra of 'dirty it with with digital' means the gunplay looks like iPhone footage uploaded to YouTube. It's an action scene shot for the Live Leak generation.

However, for all of its faults, Blackhat is a timely story. Inspired by the Stuxnet attacks of 2010 - for which no one was ever charged - the film launches in the UK at a time when movie studios are reeling from hack attacks, Anonymous are more like Notorious, and some Russians just made off with a billion dollars from banks around the world, in one mega-heist.

Mann has done his homework, and Blackhat's hacking scenes are as authentic as they come - every firewall climbed, IP address decrypted and remote access trojan installed has been overseen by real-life hackers. But this authenticity is marred by some unfortunate CG scenes that place the viewer right in the middle of a computer terminal while it's being infiltrated.

Blackhat is an uneasy marriage of computer terminology, global espionage and outright action. At its best, it has the muscular makeup of a classic Mann movie but the plot is all a little too byte-sized and the visuals too drab to stand it up against the auteur's better movies.

Rating: 3/5

Out February 20