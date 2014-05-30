By Pete Dreyer
Best Windows Phone apps ever
Top apps for Windows Phone to download from the marketplace
Top apps for Windows Phone to download from the marketplace
With TV Blaze keeps track on the episodes you are watching and offers quick access to information about the latest must-watch shows.
Price: Free | Download TV Blaze app
Write quick memos and reminders with Sticky Notes HD, so there's no excuse for forgetting the milk or forgetting that appointment at the clinic.
Price: Free | Download Sticky Notes HD. app
Keep up with the World Cup on your Windows Phone with live scores straight from Brazil and a host of other international sporting events.
Price: Free | Download SofaScore LiveScore app
Save articles and read them later with this top app for Windows Phone. The app is also available for Windows 8 PCs and tablets, so you can save on your laptop and read on your smartphone quickly and easily.
Price: Free | Download Reading List app
Parkopedia helps you beat the traffic and identifies the closest parking spaces in real-time with directions, prices and opening times.
Price: £1.69 | Download Parkopedia app
LocalEvents lets you know everything that is happening in your area by connecting to Facebook and curating events from subscribed people, helping you to find the coolest events in town.
Price: Free | Download LocalEvents for facebook app
CloudMesh lets you manage all your cloud-based storage accounts including Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and of course, OneDrive in one place, as well as the files and photos stored on your handset.
Price: Free | Download CloudMesh app
Boris Bikers unite! This app susses out the slots available at any public bike station in London in real-time, plus lets you know when your bike is due to be returned.
Price: Free | Download CityBike London app
CamScanner helps you scan, store and synchronise your documents and can easily be sent to anyone via email. The auto-cropping tool is pretty neat, too.
Price: Free | Download CamScanner app
Callcorder records your calls in one tap and allows you to easily transfer the MP3 files to your laptop.
Price: £5.99 | Download Callcorder app
Get notifications when the artists you follow release new music and download or stream it directly from the app.
Price: Free | Download Album Releases app
Zello enables you to have group video conversations for free, so you can have business meetings or family catchups quickly and easily.
Price: Free | Download Zello app
VoiceTranslator is equipped with voice recognition to translate speech in real time, which can be a lifesaver when travelling. A great way to practice your languages or just find a toilet in Japan.
Price: Free | Download Voice Translator app
It's not official, but this is the best Wikipedia app for Windows Phone. It can find articles based on your location, it lets you search in over 100 languages, includes social media sharing tools, and even has an offline mode if you don't have an internet connection.
Price: Free | Download Wikipedia Windows Phone app
Spotify is an internet radio app that opens up your Windows Phone handset to a world of music. There's also a paid-for version available if you want more options and features, such as storing your music offline, so you don't need an internet connection to listen to music.
Price: Free | Download Spotify Windows Phone app
Need a cheap flight, fast? Search millions of routes on over 1,000 airlines and find the lowest prices in seconds with Skyscanner. This app sources the best deals for flights, then connects you to the airline or travel agent to book directly.
Price: Free | Download Skyscanner Windows Phone app
Skype is one of the best communication apps around. Make free Skype-to-Skype video and voice calls, and send instant messages to friends and family wherever they happen to be using either your Wi-Fi connection or 3G mobile internet. If you want to ring landlines and mobile phones you can enjoy low cost calls by buying Skype credit. No matter where your friends and family are in the world, you can also make free video calls as long as your Windows Phone 8 device has a camera, and you can easily access all of your Skype contacts in Windows Phone 8's People Hub.
Price: Free | Download Windows Phone Skype app
The perfect app for any sports fanatic, Sky Sports News will keep you up to date with scores, fixtures and more. The app also offers streaming access to Sky Sports News Radio – a new service that offers rolling sports news coverage.
Price: Free | Download Sky Sports News Windows Phone app
This app lets you control your PC with your smartphone. Use your phone like a mouse or a keyboard, and even access Windows 8's touch gestures. It gives you complete control over Windows Media Centre, iTunes, Spotify and other media players.
Price: Free (£2.29 for Pro version) | Download PC Remote Windows Phone app
This app is an unofficial client for Omegle, which is a great way to meet new friends. It lets you chat with a randomly picked stranger. Chats are anonymous and you can disconnect whenever you like. It's a new spin on online discussion.
Price: Free | Dowload Omegle Windows Phone app
Outrun the law in supercars like the Pagani Zonda Cinque, or chase illegal street racers in high-speed police interceptors such as the Lamborghini Reventón. Challenge friends over Xbox Live and enjoy the thrill of the chase with this stunning racing game.
Price: £3.99 | Download NFS: Hot Pursuit Windows Phone app
Netflix is one of the world's leading subscription services for watching TV episodes and films online. This Netflix mobile application is designed to deliver the best experience anywhere, anytime. The Netflix app lets you stream movies and TV shows from the Netflix service direct to your Windows Phone 8.
Price: Free | Download Netflix Windows Phone app
Get forecasts on the go with the official Met Office weather app. As the UK's national meteorological service, the Met Office provides the most accurate weather forecasts on TV and radio, in print and online. Now you can get them wherever you go.
Price: Free | Download Met Office Windows Phone app
Make huge savings by using this excellent app for finding last minute deals for over 80,000 hotels across the UK and Ireland. You'll be amazed at how much you can save, and you can save up to 50 per cent off the cost of your room with 'top secret' hotel deals.
Price: Free | Download Lastminute.com Windows Phone app
The excellent BBC iPlayer app lets you watch and listen to BBC TV and radio programs from the last seven days. You can view or listen to on-demand content over your Wi-Fi connection or 3G mobile internet. Got a favourite TV or radio show? Add it to your Favourites list, so any new episodes can be found quickly and easily. You can also play radio shows in the background while you use other Windows Phone apps. Finding shows is easy as well; you can browse by category, featured, most popular or broadcast date.
Price: Free | Download BBC iPlayer Windows Phone app
IMDb is the world's largest collection of movie, TV and celebrity information. Its a p makes it easy to find showtimes, watch trailers, browse photo galleries, find the latest DVD and Blu-ray releases, and share movie information.
Price: Free | Download IMDb Windows Phone app
Find out everything you need to know about new movies with this app. With trailers, critic reviews and top box office lists on your phone, you'll never be stuck for ideas. You can look up showtimes for your local cinemas, and even find nearby restaurants.
Price: Free | Download Flixster Windows Phone app
YouTube is the world's premier video hosting website, and with this excellent app you'll be able to enjoy YouTube's huge library of videos straight from your Windows Phone 8 device. You can sign in to your YouTube account to access your subscriptions, playlists and any videos you've uploaded, as well as find videos and channels with voice search and query autocomplete. Subscribing to channels is a piece of cake, and you can read comments, browse related clips and enable subtitles while watching a video.
Price: £1.99 | Download YouTube Pro Windows Phone app
This free app lets you find local businesses and service providers from the Yellow Pages' comprehensive business listings. It's never been easier to find local services such as restaurants, bars, taxi companies and takeaways. If you have GPS functionality activated, the Yell app will even detect your location and show you local points of interest on an easy to use map.
Price: Free | Download Yell Windows Phone app
This is another app with its sights set on Skype's voice chat crown. Over 175 million Viber users call, text and send photos worldwide for free. Free calls, text and photo messaging are included, and you can pin chats to your Start screen for faster messaging.
Price: Free | Download Viber Windows Phone app
Never miss an important tweet again with the excellent Twitter app for Windows Phone 8. Follow people you know or celebrities you've never met, and interact like never before. A custom Live Tile keeps you updated on any notifications, and excellent integration with Windows Phone 8's user interface makes finding, reading, tweeting and retweeting content easier than ever.
Price: Free | Download Twitter Windows Phone app
TVCatchup lets you watch television on your Windows Phone for free, including over 50 live television channels from the UK. Mix mobile TV with an interactive programme guide and you have TVCatchup. Don't forget, you need a TV license if you're watching live TV.
Price: Free | Download TVCatchup Windows Phone app
TuneIn is a new way to listen to the world through live local and global radio stations. Whether you're interested in music, sports, news or current events there's something for you, with over 70,000 stations and two million on-demand streams for you to choose from. The TuneIn Radio app lets you take this entire experience with you, right on your Windows Phone 8 handset.
Price: Free | Download TuneIn Radio Windows Phone app
This app is essential if you have a blog set up on Tumblr. Find and follow your favourite topics; share photos, videos, links and more, and quickly display the latest images straight from your dashboard on your device's lockscreen.
Price: Free | Download Tumblr Windows Phone app
Want to plan your perfect holiday? The TripAdvisor app will help you organise the vacation of a lifetime. This ingenious app puts over 75 million reviews and opinions from your fellow travellers at your fingertips, so you'll find the best places to eat, sleep, and play, wherever you happen to be. Use the search function to find hotels, restaurants and attractions for any destination, or try the Near Me Now option to find out what's worth visiting where you are.
Price: Free | Download Tripadvisor Windows Phone app
Temple Run has been a huge hit on other mobile platforms, so it's good to see us Windows Phone owners getting a chance to share in the fun. You play an explorer who has stolen a cursed idol from a temple and needs to run for his life. You'll need quick reflexes as you swipe your touchscreen to avoid obstacles.
Price: Free | Download Temple Run Windows Phone app
SkyDrive is Microsoft's fantastic cloud storage service, enabling you to store your important files online so you can access them from virtually any device. Windows Phone has built-in access to SkyDrive directly from the Office and Pictures hubs. It can also upload pictures taken with your phone's camera to SkyDrive automatically for easy access. Now the SkyDrive app for Windows Phone makes it even easier to manage and share files, all in one place.
Price: Free | Download SkyDrive Windows Phone app
Ever heard a song on the radio and wanted to know what it was? With Shazam, you can. Tap the 'Shazam' button to instantly identify music, then buy or share it if you want. Once you've found a song, you can purchase it from Xbox Music or Nokia Music.
Price: Free | Download Shazam Windows Phone app
Scan is the fastest and most user-friendly QR code and barcode scanner available for Windows Phone 8. Open the app, point the camera at the code and you're done! There's no need to take a photo or press a 'Scan' button as you do in other apps.
Price: £1.49 | Download Scan Windows Phone app
Don't get stuck with the same old boring ringtone as everyone else. This app gives you access to millions of high quality, interesting ringtones, with daily updates to keep everything fresh. You can search, browse and play ringtones online, with categories such as blues, electronica, games, animals, sound effects and much more. If you really want to personalise your Windows Phone 8 device, then you're going to love this nifty little app.
Price: Free | Download Ringtones Pro Windows Phone app
Access audio and video podcasts from all over the world and take your pick from a library of over 90,000 podcasts with this great app. With its attractive and straightforward user interface, you can easily find and play your favourite podcasts, no matter how obscure your tastes might be. There are plenty of podcast apps for Windows Phones, but we reckon this one is the best by a long way.
Price: £1.49 | Download Podcast Lounge Windows Phone app
This is a fantastic example of an established service using Windows Phone to create an amazing experience. Pin PayPal to your Start screen and you'll see when you receive money via the Live tile. Sending and receiving money has never been easier.
Price: Free | Download PayPal Windows Phone app
If you're a Natwest customer, the excellent official app will let you keep track of your finances on the move. You can see your transaction history and withdraw cash from Natwest, RBS and Tesco ATMs without using your debit card.
Price: Free | Download Natwest Windows Phone app
Get on-the-go access to your professional network with LinkedIn for Windows Phone. Find and connect with more than 200 million members, read the latest industry news, keep up to date with groups and explore jobs you might be interested in.
Price: Free | Download LinkedIn Windows Phone app
The Jack of Tools Pro app transforms your smartphone into a virtual tool belt, with a host of brilliant utilities to help you with various tasks. Whether you want to know how fast you're moving on a roller coaster, how high you've climbed, or whether a shelf you've just put up is level, you'll find a tool for it right here. Jack of all Tools includes a handy LED flashlight, a compass, a geographic camera and a virtual spirit level , as well calculators for your coordinates, altitude, speed, direction and base distance. It even includes a magnifier and a sound meter.
Price: £0.79 | Download Jack of Tools Pro Windows Phone app
This is huge news for Windows Phone owners – an official Instagram app is now available! Admittedly, it's not quite finished just yet – it's still in the beta testing phase but the makers promise the core functions are available. If you're familiar with Instagram, then you know the deal – you snap your vintage-style pics using one of the many included filters, and share your photos with friends.
Price: Free | Download Instagram Windows Phone app
This hilarious app lets you swap your face with a friend's. Just take a photo of yourself and someone else, and the app will automatically swap your faces. You've got to see the results to believe them – and you can upload them to Facebook or Twitter!
Price: Free | Download Face Swap Windows Phone app
Unleash your inner artist with this artistic expression tool, no matter what your level of expertise is. Unlike other apps, Fantasia has 32 unique brushes that adapt themselves to your painting style, speed, direction and nearby colours to make even the simplest of strokes look professional. Powerful effects, such as Mold and Clone, help you manipulate photos by enlarging muscles, swapping faces, adjusting body shapes and much more. With over 100 effects, loads of fonts and colour combinations, you'll soon impress your friends with this excellent artistic app.
Price: £1.49 | Download Fantasia Painter Windows Phone app
Facebook for Windows Phone makes it easy to stay connected and share information with friends. You can post status updates, receive Live Tile updates, check your news feed, review upcoming events, check in to places, manage your inbox, upload photos, publish notes, accept friend requests, pin Places and Messages as Tiles and look at your friends' photos, walls and info. Phew! It's a fantastic way to stay in touch with your friends and family on the go.
Price: Free | Download Facebook Windows Phone app
With the 2013 Encyclopaedia Britannica App for Windows Phone, a world of trusted information now fits in the palm of your hand. The Encyclopaedia Britannica App gives mobile users the ability to find information and explore subjects without compromise. Users can feel confident that their answers are accurate and vetted by professional editors and expert contributors.
Price: £3.99 | Download Encyclopaedia Brittanica Windows Phone app
Help the little green monster Om Nom catch all his delicious candy with this fun and colourful physics-based mobile game. On your quest for goodies, collect as many stars as possible to uncover prizes and unlock new levels.
Price: £0.79 | Download Cut The Rope Windows Phone app
Bored of taking the same old photos on your Windows Phone 8 device? This excellent app adds live effects and frames to your pictures. Save the results and share them on Facebook, Twitter and Skydrive. There's a huge range of effects such as Warhol, sepia, watercolour, vintage, 3D and retro video game that can transform even the most mundane photo into a work of art.
Price: £1.29 | Download Camera Effects Windows Phone app
Use your camera, voice or keyboard to enter some text and Bing will translate it for you. You can even use the app when you don't have an internet connection. Just point your phone at the text you want to translate and the app will do the rest.
Price: Free | Download Bing Translator Windows Phone app
Never be stuck without power again with this handy app, which lets you keep an eye on your battery status from your Start screen or Lock screen. Detailed battery usage statistics can help you find out what's draining your juice as well.
Price: Free | Download Battery Windows Phone app
Audible.com, the internet's premier provider of digital audiobooks and more, is now available for Windows Phone! This free app gives you access to your audiobook collection, detailed listening stats, access to the Audible mobile store and much more.
Price: Free | Download Audible - Audiobooks Windows Phone app
Combining the iconic worlds of Star Wars with Angry Birds was a stroke of genius, as this brilliant game shows. Help Rebel birds battle through a galaxy far, far away and defeat the evil Imperial pigs. Use the Force, wield a lightsaber and shoot Pigtroopers in this epic adventure.
Price: £0.79 | Download Angry Birds Star Wars II Windows Phone app
If you love shopping on Amazon – and let's face it, who doesn't – then this app will make your life much easier. Quickly search, compare prices, read reviews, share products with friends and make purchases on Amazon using its simple, elegant interface.
Price: Free | Download Amazon Mobile Windows Phone app
Turn your Windows Phone 8 device into the ultimate ebook reader with this excellent tool from Amazon. The Kindle reading app puts a virtual shop containing over a million books at your fingertips, and you don't need a Kindle device to use it.
Price: Free | Download Amazon Kindle Windows Phone app
Who says weather forecasts have to be dull? This beautiful app combines dynamic lock screens with mix-and-match Live Tiles to bring you the ultimate weather forecast for Windows Phone 8. With high-definition animations, seven-day forecasts, hourly data, charts warnings and more, you'll never be caught out by the weather again. You also get detailed current conditions data including UV levels, wind speed, visibility, humidity, pressure and more. GPS location features makes sure you get the most accurate forecast for where you are, no matter your location!
Price: £1.49 | Download Amazing Weather HD Windows Phone app
Harnessing the gyroscopic power on board Windows Phone 7 handsets, create stunning panoramic pictures using the special stitching algorithm packed inside the application. On screen guidelines will tell you how to hold the phone to take the best pics, while an online library means you can let the world see your best (or worst) pictorial efforts.
Price: Free | Download Photosynth Windows Phone app
Get your mates to help you film a great event from every particular angle. Then throw these videos into Vyclone, and it'll stitch it all together - in just a few minutes - into a nifty, three minute video. You'll still have all the raw footage too, so you can edit the final video to your heart's content
Price: Free | Download Vyclone Windows Phone app
Firstly, you're getting a huge database of interesting websites and blog for absolutely nothing, so that's good. But you also get customisation options and a fantastic live tile into the bargain, making this just about the best news reader on Windows Phone.
Price: Free | Download Weave Windows Phone app
From the app genius that is Rudy Huyn, 6Sec is probably the best Vine client on any platform, and one of the best looking apps on WP8. Essential for Vine users.
Price: Free | Download 6Sec Windows Phone app
It took long enough, but finally an official Adobe PDF app has arrived, and it's predictably excellent. You can view any pdfs in high resolution, and manage all your files from the app - including password-protected ones.
Price: Free | Download Adobe Reader Windows Phone app
Your ultimate piste pal offers regularly updated snow forecasts for over 2600 ski resorts around the world. It also features a neat little image sequencer - take a few photos of a buddy 'hitting the powder' and it'll splice them together to create something nice and trendy. Only works on Nokia Lumia phones though, take heed.
Price: Free | Download Burton Windows Phone app
Hate people scrolling through your pictures? Terrified they may see more than they bargained for? Lock away those moments in a 256-bit military grade encryption and even set it so when you're taking those (ahem) photos they save automatically in that file. Simply create the necessary folder add a password and kiss those cheek burning moments goodbye.
Price: £0.79 | Download PicLocker Windows Phone app
Locate yourself via the GPS in your phone, then bring up a list of everything around you, including restaurants, shops, hotels and other services like public toilets and petrol stations. Select the appropriate establishment/water closet, and receive contact details and/or directions accordingly. Job's a good'un.
Price: Free | Download CloseToYou Pro Windows Phone app
Use your phone as a remote control for your Windows PC. Dig a little deeper and you'll find swipe gesture controls, a full virtual keyboard, media controls and even touchpad support for Windows 8 PCs. Magic... almost.
Price: £0.99 | Download Unify Windows Phone app
Comprising of 18 editing effects, 25 style effects and 33 different frames and borders it would be fair to say this app has its advantages. Edit pre-existing photos or take them using the in-house camera, then post your proud moments from Flickr to Twitter. Recent improvements give you faster uploads as well exchanging feedback.
Price: Free | Download Fhotoroom Windows Phone app
Siri's Windows Phone cousin is not quite so ready for conversation as the iOS gossiper. But Maluuba will still dictate an email, get you directions to the local pub and tell you what's on TV, as well as helping you plan your day. Just don't expect any jokes.
Price: Free | Download Maluuba Windows Phone app
A superb cocktail-making app - perhaps the best on any platform. The cocktail database here is already substantial - and still growing - and you can search for cocktails based on colour, base spirit and the like. Best of all, you cna simply tell the app what ingredients you've got, and it'll suggest cocktails you can make without nipping down to the shops.
Price: £2.49 | Download Cocktail Flow Windows Phone app
Do you live somewhere with iffy 3G coverage, or regularly find yourself overseas? This satnav app has Google Search compatibility, and stores map data on any country you need so you can access it all without an internet connection.
Price: Free (maps cost extra) | Download CoPilot GPS Windows Phone app
Not a far cry from Photoshop, Thumba is a powerful app for you creative cats. For the price of a Freddo (probably) you can enjoy a full editing suite whilst seamlessly flicking between the work in progress and original photo. This means keeping track of what you're doing so you can warp, pinch and bloat the day away.
Price: £0.79 | Download Thumba Photo Editor Windows Phone app
A solid, reliable and aesthetically-pleasing weather app. Not only do you get live weather information for your location (pushable to a live tile, if you choose) but you can check out nearby locations, or indeed, any location you choose. Also includes the usual multi-day forecasts.
Price: Free | Download Gismeteo Windows Phone app
This app comes equipped with 95 different exercises and stretches to work every muscle group in the body, as well as detailed images, videos and step-by-step guides on the proper form. Delve a bit deeper and you'll find programs for anything from weight loss to muscle building and cardio.
Price: Free | Download Gym Pocketguide Windows Phone app
Instance is much like Instagram, but free and in no way linked to Facebook. An attractive interface and regularly updated filters make this a genuine alternative. Or you can pay £1.29 for the honour of having the app sans adverts.
Price: Free | Download Instance Windows Phone app
Although technology continues to push the boundaries of reality there are still some old school photographers who wish it was still the 70's. Take a photo with Apict and it will transform your party/holiday/graduation snaps into accurate and realistic Polaroids. Enjoy less complication with the pre-installed handwriting setting to add your photo description.
Price: £0.79 | Download Apict Windows Phone app
Far superior to any other YouTube app on Windows Phone, MetroTube lets you stream or download videos from Google's infamous video service. The coup de grâce is the interface, which is clean and a joy to use.
Price: £0.79 | Download MetroTube Windows Phone app
The ultimate social hub for Windows Phone lets you connect and check into FourSquare, Facebook, and Twitter all in a single tap. Not only that, it also has Xbox Live compatibility - log in with your Gamertag and you can chat to other Xbox Live gamers, schedule meet-ups for games and access loads of hints, tips, walkthroughs and how-to videos.
Price: £0.79 | Download Outsider Windows Phone app
Using Windows Phone 8h's Metro tiled interface, Rowi streamlines your twitter experience and is almost infinitely customisable so you only see the stuff you want to. It also has a really lovely live tile, that can again be fully customised.
Price: £2.29 | Download Rowi Windows Phone app
Track all those marathon runs you do via GPS, and make use of detailed analytics, including calories burned, distance travelled and average speed.
Price: £3.99 | Download Runtastic Pro Windows Phone app
Damaging reputations just got easier. Customise photos of friends and colleagues with speech bubbles, facial hair or, with the latest version, a choice of masks. Then the world is your oyster as you continue to upload them to the nearest Facebook or Twitter account. Just beware those who discover the app as well...
Price: Free trial version (99p for full version) | Download Photograffiti Windows Phone app
Turning you snaps into something you would be proud to share, Pictures Lab will smarten up pics with a range of effects including Sepia and the now standard Lomography style makeover. From swipe here and a drag there, there's 20 tweaking options and you can of course share to Facebook, Twitter and company through Plixi.com.
Price: £2.29 | Download Picture Lab Windows Phone app