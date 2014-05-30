Best Windows Phone apps ever

Previous Next 17/83

Skype

Skype is one of the best communication apps around. Make free Skype-to-Skype video and voice calls, and send instant messages to friends and family wherever they happen to be using either your Wi-Fi connection or 3G mobile internet. If you want to ring landlines and mobile phones you can enjoy low cost calls by buying Skype credit. No matter where your friends and family are in the world, you can also make free video calls as long as your Windows Phone 8 device has a camera, and you can easily access all of your Skype contacts in Windows Phone 8's People Hub.

Price: Free | Download Windows Phone Skype app