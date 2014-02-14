Best waterpoof camera to buy 2014

Previous Next 6/9

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact

You're right, this is not specifically a camera, but it's still one of the best ways to takes underwater snaps, plus it offers a whole load more besides. Sony's new 'thing' is to equip all its flagship smartphones with waterproofing measures and the Z1 Compact is the best yet. On the back you'll find a 20-meg camera, which shoots some great looking photos, especially for a phone. Thanks to its IP55/58 rating, it'll work in waters up to 1.5m deep for 30mins, making it great if you're not planning on diving to the depths. Oh, and don't forget you'll get all the joys of Android and a gorgeous 4.3-inch display.

Price: £449 | Sony Mobile