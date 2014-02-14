By Max Parker
Best waterpoof camera to buy 2014
Shoot below the waves with this selection of awesome rugged snappers
Braving depths of up to 15 meters below, this is one of the first waterproof cameras to features interchangeable lenses, so you can really customise your shooting. It's stylish too and similar to the Sony Cyber Shot, really doesn't posses many traits of that typical rugged cam. Picture wise you'll have 14.2-megapixels to play with, a pop-up flash and of course the option to switch in a variety of lens types.
Price: £640| Nikon
Waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof and dustproof, this rugged snapper boasts all the required features to make it a great pick for those adventuring types. It'll let you dive down to depths of 13m and the anti-fog glass should ensure it isn't fogged with steam. Often, taking photos underwater leaves you with uneven colours, the FT5 combats that with an advanced underwater mode that packs in extra colour control. Taking care of the snaps is a 16.1-megapixel MOS sensor, plus there's support for full HD video. Want to get closer to the fishes? Well there's also a 4.6x zoom.
Price: £269 | Panasonic
The 3+ is, as the name suggests, a mere update on the award-winning Hero 3, but it's still the best action camera out there for our money. Every new GoPro just takes the camera further and further. The 3+ is 20% smaller and lighter than its predecessor, with better battery life, clearer audio, faster WiFi and a new SuperView shooting mode for wide-angle shots. It'll shoot 1080p video at 60FPS, and stretches up to 4K video at 30FPS or 12MP still shots. In a word, the Hero 3+ is outstanding.
Price: £360 | GoPro
Probably the most stylish snapper on our list, the TX30 doesn't show many signs that it is actually a waterproof camera, which is definitely a good thing. Under that classically thin Sony exterior is an 18.2-meg Exmor CMOS sensor, paired with a 5x zoom lens and Optical Steady Shot tech to keep those snaps blur free. Wondering about this baby's waterproof capabilities? Well, it'll work fine up to 10m below, plus it's dustproof, shockproof and coldproof. A good all-rounder that's available in a load of bright colours.
Price: £299 | Sony
Ricoh has ditched the Pentax brand for its latest slew of rugged cameras, a range which is headlined by the WG-GPS. As the name suggests, this snapper comes toting GPS – making sure you'll always remember where your favourite photos were taken, along with a 4x wide-angle optical zoom and a 16-megapixel backside illuminated sensor.
Price: £309 | Ricoh
You're right, this is not specifically a camera, but it's still one of the best ways to takes underwater snaps, plus it offers a whole load more besides. Sony's new 'thing' is to equip all its flagship smartphones with waterproofing measures and the Z1 Compact is the best yet. On the back you'll find a 20-meg camera, which shoots some great looking photos, especially for a phone. Thanks to its IP55/58 rating, it'll work in waters up to 1.5m deep for 30mins, making it great if you're not planning on diving to the depths. Oh, and don't forget you'll get all the joys of Android and a gorgeous 4.3-inch display.
Price: £449 | Sony Mobile
The headline act of FujiFilm's FinePix Tough range is the XP200, instantly putting its rugged cam credentials on the table with waterproofing for up to 15m, a 16-meg sensor and 5x zoom – oh and not forgetting that bright, grippy shell. Wi-Fi is included, so transferring your latest set of underwater shots to your smartphone is a fairly simple affair. A 3-inch screen covers the rear, there are loads of effects to improve dull pictures and it'll shoot full HD video at 60fps.
Price: £176 | FujiFilm
Rocking a very rugged outer-shell, the TG-2 looks like it would withstand quite the barrage. In-fact, it can withstand depths of 15m and drops from 2m – perfect for clumsy folk then. In-built iHS tech combines the 12-Megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and TruePic VI image processor to deliver great looking snaps and the 240fps video lets you capture those super fast sporting moments. A nifty Microscopic mode pushes the zoom up to 200m for really close shots, oh and there's GPS so it'll keep a track of the exact position your snaps were taken. Ah, the memories.
Price: £225 | Olympus
This cams 170-degree lens will capture the full beauty of your underwater exploits, thanks to the waterproof casing that'll work down to 5m. With NFC connectivity it can share vids instantly with compatible smartphones and tablets.
Price: £259 | Sony