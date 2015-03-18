The 10 watches to watch at Baselworld 2015

Previous Next 1/10

Tag Heuer smartwatch

Tag's first techy timepiece will feature GPS and health monitoring, and a selection of unique apps that are specific to the Tag brand and the sports its sponsors (F1, tennis, etc). The hardware and software will be made in silicon valley, but the watch itself will be manufactured in Switzerland.

We just saw Tag elder statesman Jean-Claude Biver literally pounding the table whilst yelling, "We are partnering with two big, BIG silicon valley companies. One hundred, 200 billion dollar companies! When Switzerland meets Silicon Valley… You will see what will happen!" (But not until 2pm tomorrow when they announce their "connected watch