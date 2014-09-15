Best waffle maker to buy 2015
whip up some crispy, crunchy and delicious waffles with these high-tech waffle irons
whip up some crispy, crunchy and delicious waffles with these high-tech waffle irons
With six settings for different waffles (buttermilk waffle, anyone?) and 12 browning settings, this is a waffle maker for the modern age. The handy countdown timer gives you enough time to make a cuppa while it's churning out beautifully fluffy and crisp waffles, and it doesn't need greasing or much cleaning when you're done. Dangerously good.
£170 | Sage
This imposing machine takes exactly 8 minutes to heat up and makes thin, crispy waffles, perfect for stacking. Although the quietest of the bunch, the tiny indentations on the plates make them a pain to clean, and it's equally painful on the wallet.
£239 | Dualit
Quick to heat up, the deep-dish plates produce waffles with some serious pockets in less time than it takes to brew a cuppa. The plates are removable for easy cleaning and the machine is nice and compact, though it's a bit light on features compared to the Sage
£60 | Cusinart
Producing four decent-sized waffles at once, this wallet-friendly maker is perfect for families with several hungry mouths to fill. It takes a sizable chunk of worktop, but turn on and you're soon greeted with enthusiastic hissing sounds and an excellent quality waffle.
£39 | Andrew James
Fill up with mix and place over your stove for an easy-clean, quick-bake option.
£70 | Selfridges