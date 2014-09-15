Best waffle maker to buy 2015

Previous Next 1/5

Sage Smart Waffle

With six settings for different waffles (buttermilk waffle, anyone?) and 12 browning settings, this is a waffle maker for the modern age. The handy countdown timer gives you enough time to make a cuppa while it's churning out beautifully fluffy and crisp waffles, and it doesn't need greasing or much cleaning when you're done. Dangerously good.

£170 | Sage