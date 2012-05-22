Best Digital Cameras 2012: Top retro photography snappers

Previous Next 1/7

Leica M Monochrom

For those seeking more classical looking pics, the M Monochrom boasts a 18-Megapixel sensor that while does not register colour, records every pixel with true luminance, delivering black and white photographs that are significantly sharper than their colour counterparts. Images captured by the M Monochrom can be converted with characteristic toning effects from black-and-white film photography (sepia, cold or selenium toning), without any need for post-processing. It comes in at a steep price, so you better have some stocks in Facebook to buy one.

Price: £6,120 | Link: Leica | Leica M Monochrom review: Hands-on