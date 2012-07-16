Best video games to buy for current-gen consoles

Previous Next 1/23

Watch Dogs

"Everything is connected and connection is power," reads the mantra from the developers of Ubisoft's new open-world cyber-noir thriller. in it, players take on the role of a gun-toting masked hacker whose smartphone seems to be able to hack any electronic device in existence. In light of the recent Prism scandal, Watch Dogs looks as exciting as it does timely.

T3's Preview

Release date: November 22nd

Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360

Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One