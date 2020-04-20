Best vibrators 2020: looking for good vibrations?

Anyone in search of adding a little frisson to solo play or sex with their partner should turn their attention to the wonderful world of vibrators. Not sure where to begin? Welcome to our guide to the best vibrators.

While we’re all looking for more home-based activities to keep us entertained throughout lockdown, a vibrator could tick the box for those who are in need of a buzz. Variety takes the lead in this market and there are a myriad vibrators, ranging from small bullets to stimulate the clitoris, to G-spot massagers, to rabbits with multiple prongs that aim to do all of it at once.

Anal play is not forgotten here either – there are vibrators designed to hit the prostate gland (P-spot), and vibrators aimed solely at the male market too. With so many options to choose from, our round-up of the best vibrators is here to help you find the right one for you.

Finding the best vibrator for you

When it comes to material, modern vibrators are usually made from glass, metal or silicone, and many are designed with different textures such as nobbles or ridges to increase stimulation. Most vibes offer a choice of speeds and pulsating patterns.

Classic vibrators are still popular, and these include the world-famous Rabbit vibrator, so called because of the dual, bunny-ear shaped clitoral stimulators that sit at the top of the vibe.

Bullet vibrators are another best-seller. This type of clitoral vibrator appeals to beginner sex toy users because its small, easy to use (no fiddly controls), and is teeny enough to be stashed discreetly in your wash bag or undies drawer when not in use.

More recent additions to the good vibes club include clitoral suction vibrators, which aim to replicate the sensation of oral sex. You'll definitely come across one of these beauties in our best vibrators list below, along with some other tantalising options.

Read on for our pick of the best vibrators to buy now...

The best vibrators to buy now

(Image credit: Lelo)

1. Lelo Soraya 2 All hail the queen of vibrators Specifications Length: 8.5 inches Insertable length: 5 inches Circumference: 4.25 inches Power: USB rechargeable Settings: 12 Reasons to buy + Dual stimulation + Luxury texture and quality + Thoughtfully considered design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

LELO has a reputation for producing luxury sex toys and the Soraya 2 is elegantly shaped and made from extra-soft silicone. This dual-stimulating vibrator aims to reach the holy grail of both clitoral and G-spot orgasms.

A refined version of the already-popular Soraya, ultra-sound technology was used when designing the main body of the Soraya 2 to build an accurate picture of the anatomy and position of the G-spot. The result is a broader and thicker sculpted tip.

The fully flexible external tip is designed for precise clitoral stimulation and we found the shape both ergonomically and aesthetically pleasing. The Soraya 2 is a great upgrade for women who are already fans of LELO’s original Soraya.

(Image credit: Je Joue)

2. Je Joue Mimi Vibe The best vibrator for beginners Specifications Length: 3.5 inches Circumference: 5 inches Power: Rechargeable Settings: 5 speeds, 7 patterns Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Good for men and women + Portable + Velvety texture Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For those just starting out with sex toys, Je Joue’s Mimi is a good introduction as it can be used to gently stimulate any area of the body.

This hand-held, pebble-shaped sex toy has a choice of five speeds and seven pulsating patterns. The velvety soft texture and ergonomic design make Mimi incredibly easy to hold and is best used by directing the tip to stimulate the clitoris or the perineum or nipples, or as an all-over body massage aid.

Mimi is for external use only and has been designed with a motor that’s set to a low frequency, which produces distinctive rumbling vibrations. A good toy to ease your way into sex-toy play.

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

3. Smile Makers: The Tennis Coach Style meets function in this fun, arty design Specifications Length: 14.6cm Circumference: 3cm Power: AAA battery Settings: 4 speeds, 2 pulsation modes Reasons to buy + Cool design + Quiet + Waterproof and easy to wash Visit Site

Beauty Bay makes a range of sex toys, which stand out thanks to their fun, arty designs. This sunny yellow vibrator is a great option for those who are just getting started with vibrators. This round-headed vibrator is designed to focus vibrations on the G-spot, and features four speeds and two pulsation modes. It's also waterproof, quiet (under 40dB) and easy to clean. If you want to try something a bit different, you might also want to check out Beauty Bay's Frenchman and Fireman vibrators, which have different shapes to mix up your experience.

(Image credit: Fun Factory)

4. Fun Factory Manta The best vibrator for men Specifications Length: 7.5 inches Canal diameter: 1.5 inches Circumference: 6.75 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Discreet + Multi-usage + Powerful vibrations Today's Best Deals AU $179.95 View at Amazon

Male sex toys often features oversized devices that can look intimidating, but not this one. The Fun Factory Manta is a sleek and discreet vibrating penis stroker that's easy to hold and feels so good in use.

Manta can be used as a couples toy too, so you could hold it against your partner during masturbation or sex, depending on the position you're in. The ‘wings’ fit around the penis and vibrate to increase sensations for both parties, during sex, foreplay or oral sex.

For masturbation, the Manta can be used as a vibrator resting on the most sensitive areas, or for stroking. Je Joue say this ergonomic shape is what sets its male vibrator apart from any other. The Manta sports ridges on the inside of the wings for lube, so it'll never feel dry or dragging against your delicate skin.

(Image credit: Hitachi)

5. Hitachi Magic Wand Original The best vibrator for non-penetrative pleasure Specifications Length: 13 inches Silicone head diameter: 2 inches Cord length: 180cm Settings: 2 Power: Rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Reliability + Strong vibrations + Versatile Today's Best Deals AU $120.70 View at Amazon

Hitachi first launched the vibrating Magic Wand in 1968 as a body massager. Famously, it sold out after featuring in an episode of Sex and the City way back in 2002, and it's just as popular now.

The Magic Wand Original is known for two things: the intense vibrations it produces, due to its powerful motor, and reliability – you even get a 12-month warranty! Not a common option with sex toys.

It certainly feels both solid and powerful, and we found that because the vibrations are incredibly strong, it works as an all-over body massager too. Pardon us for stating the obvious here, but the Magic Wand Original is for body and clitoral stimulation only, not penetration. Got it?

(Image credit: Lelo)

6. Lelo Sona 2 Cruise The best vibrator for simulating oral sex Specifications Length: 4 inches Width: 3.5 inches Mouth width: 1 inch Settings: 12 Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Intense vibrations + Cruise-control technology + Ergonomic design Today's Best Deals AU $190.97 View at Amazon

Suction vibrators are relatively new to the sex-toy market and, surprise surprise, have proved popular with women who enjoy oral sex. The sensations they produce can be intense at first.

Rather than using a vacuum, Swedish sex-toy giant Lelo has developed what something called SenSonic technology. The silicone, says Lelo, 'has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to the clitoris'. The result? A powerful sucking action.

The ‘Cruise’ element on the Lelo Sona 2 is its ability to increase the power when the device is pushed against the body to give the user ultimate control. And with 12 modes, there are plenty of options to try.

(Image credit: We-Vibe)

7. We-Vibe Chorus Vibrator The best vibrator for couples Specifications Insertable length: 3 inches Length: 3.5 inches Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Adjustable to fit + Waterproof + Remote option Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

“Great sex is all about intuition,” says We-Vibe. The couple behind the brand also reckon that its couples vibrator, the Chorus, is their most intuitive sex toy yet. The vibrator is designed to be worn during sex, and the shape of it can be adjusted to fit.

While one end of the vibrator sits above the penis during penetration to stimulate the g-spot, the other end simultaneously vibrates the clitoris. The Chorus comes with a squeeze remote, so the tighter you squeeze the more intense the vibrations become.

This responsive little vibrator can also be operated remotely via the We-Connect app, so couples can still play together even when they're not in the same room, making it ace for long-distance relationships.

(Image credit: Rocks Off)

8. Rocks Off Rude Boy Intense Pay your prostate some love with this p-spot vibrator Specifications Material: Silicone Power: USB rechargeable Time: One hour of use when fully charged Reasons to buy + Powerful vibrations + Dual stimulation + Waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $124.99 View at Amazon

The Rocks Off Rude Boy Intense is an anal vibrator designed to stimulate the prostate, which is precisely where you can find the male g-spot or p-spot, as it’s better known.

The head of this men's vibrator is shaped for easy, comfortable insertion in the anus, while the girth of the toy will simultaneously stimulate the perineum. It’s also fully waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or bath.

This rechargeable vibrator for men has 10 different settings so that you can control the intensity of stimulation, which is essential for those of you who are new to prostate massage. Don't forget to use plenty of lube with your anal toys.

(Image credit: Fun Factory)

9. Fun Factory Cobra Libre II Get ahead with this toy designed for targeted pleasure Specifications Material: Silicone Power: USB rechargeable Internal length: 3.5 inches Canal diameter: 2 inches Reasons to buy + Powerful vibrations + Soft silicone + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - High price Visit Site

This hand-held, male-specific toy is designed to envelop the head of the penis to stimulate the sensations of oral sex. Once inserted, it’s a snug fit so when you’ve chosen the vibration settings (from 11 different patterns), the Cobra Libre will engulf and pulse to emulate a massaging sensation.

The sleeve is soft and flexible and the three buttons on the top of the device dictate the variety of patterns making it easy to use and control. While the majority of action happens at the tip of the penis, the lip of the toy also vibrates.

This Cobra Libre is meant to be held in a static position and is not designed for thrusting, so if you like the sensation of handing over control it’s a good toy for you. It’s also waterproof so it can be used in the bath or shower.

(Image credit: Tracey Cox)

10. Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Perfect aim from this teeny tiny bullet Specifications Power: 1 x AAA battery Circumference: 2 inches Length: 3.5 inches Material: Hard plastic Reasons to buy + Powerful + Discreet + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - No choice of settings Visit Site

Powerful results are what American sexual wellness expert Tracey Cox says this small, slim bullet vibrator is designed to produce.

Vibrating bullets are largely aimed at women to achieve a clitoral orgasm but they can also be used by men to stimulate the perineum and the base of the penis. Unlike some other bullet designs, the Supersex can also be inserted up to 2.5 inches.

While many bullets have a choice of settings, the Supersex has just one, rather focuses all of its attention on strength and with its rigid, hard plastic case, it produces powerful vibrations.

Its popularity is also due to its appearance, which at 3.5 inches is frankly petite. It comes in a choice of three colours – silver, pink and black – and could easily be mistaken for make-up – a big advantage if you’re concerned about an embarrassing reveal.

(Image credit: Rocks Off )

11. Rocks Off Ass Berry Raspberry Butt Plug Anal play with a fruity flavour Specifications Material: Silicone Circumference: 4.25 inches Insertable length: 2.5 inches Power: 1 x N battery Reasons to buy + Good for beginners + Optional vibrator + Waterproof Visit Site

Those who are just beginning their adventures in anal play should cast their aspirations towards this berry-shaped, textured butt plug. With an insertable length of 2.5 inches and a circumference of 4.25 inches it’s a good size for beginners, while the option to use it as a vibrating plug sets it apart from static beginner toys, so those who already have a little experience will find it a good ‘next step’ too.

The berry-like textured shape adds to the intensity of the sensation and if you don’t want to use it as a vibrator, the seven-function RO-80mm bullet can be easily removed from the base. While the tip is tapered for easy insertion, the base is flared to prevent any awkward trips to A&E for removal!