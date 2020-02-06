Best tumble dryer 2020: 10 ways to dry your clothes faster and better

Hanging the washing out to dry can be a real chore, but there is another way: the best tumble dryer speeds up laundry time and makes your clothes more luxuriant to the touch. Mmmm… Luxuriant. Now is the time to reclaim your indoor space from the tyranny of laundry and indulge in a tumble dryer.

Not sure which way to turn? No problem because we’ve done all the research for you and selected a tranche of very decent machines that come highly recommended by both users and pros. Don't forget they do occasionally appear discounted during Amazon Prime Day too, but read on for our current selection.

How to buy a tumble dryer

There have long been two types of dryer: condenser and vented. Condenser dryers are the most popular and the easiest to install. They work by condensing the moisture collected during the hot air drying process and porting it as water to a removable container that requires regular emptying, usually after every drying cycle.

Some condenser dryers can be a wee bit steamy, so it would be advisable to have a window open while it tumbles its tumbling thing. Or, if matters become more critical, invest in a dehumidifier.

Vented machines are cheaper to buy and use the same hot-air drying process. However, instead of using a water container, the moisture is pumped directly out into the open air via either an outlet positioned precisely for that task (in newer builds) or via what can only be described as a dirty great hole drilled into the outside wall, for older domiciles.

Obviously, this system can require professional installation and a particular location area near an electricity outlet. However, it does have two major plusses: you never have to empty a water tank and the walls of your utility room will remain pleasingly un-moist.

Nowadays, those seeking the cutting-edge of tumbler tech should look for a heat pump machine. These re-circulate warm air, saving energy and hence cost. Which is just as well, as you'll need to save up to buy one.

Most modern tumble dryers are automatic; that is to say they use sensors that measure the amount of moisture in the clothing and switch off once they’re dry. And gone are the days when dryers were power drains – most of these are expert energy-conservers.

It's important to clear the lint filters of tumble dryers, but the most important thing when buying a tumble dryer is to check online lists of product recalls.

That's because certain models over the last decade have proven to have a tendency to burst into flames. None of those are still on sale, of course, and we'd like to hope that brands have now put their houses in order in terms of newer machines, but it's worth keeping abreast of, for very obvious reasons.

What is the best tumble dryer?

If you can afford it, we'd always advise you make Miele your first port of call for many of your domestic appliances.

Time and again, the company’s proved itself with award-winning machines that are efficient, extremely well made and highly reliable.

That holds true here, with our pick being the Miele TDA 150 C and the newer though pricier TWF505WP Eco Silence, a tumble dryer that’s said to be quieter than a mouse peeing on cotton.

The AEG 8000 Series (T8DEC946R), which boasts much of the same tech and an emphasis on caring for your clobber, is also highly recommended.

At the cheaper end of the scale, the same brand’s T65170AV vented dryer is a bargain, although it is one of the ugliest bits of kit you'll ever allow in your house.

The following are our favourite tumble dryers, in order of how warmly we feel about them.

The best tumble dryers money can buy

1. Miele TDA 150 C Best tumble dryer overall Specifications Type: Condenser Drum capacity: 7kgs Energy rating: B Programs: 7 Reasons to buy + Efficient drying process + Automatic fragrance dispenser + Renowned brand reliability Reasons to avoid - Renowned brand expensiveness - Less than beautiful

This sensational, top-selling, German-made condenser dryer has garnered a Which? Best Buy award and a veritable cornucopia of five-star reviews from a multitude of contented John Lewis buyers. If that’s not a reason for investigation we don’t know what is.

Unlike old-school dryers, this one doesn’t have a circular glass portal. Instead, it comes with a large flat white door that, while not remotely attractive, allows the opening to be more rectangular – and that makes it easier to stuff in large items like duvets and other ungainly items.

The same honeycomb structure Miele uses for its washing machine drums is also employed here. In this instance the idea is that the drum’s hexagonal dimples mean the laundry hovers on a cushion of air, reducing creases in the process. Certainly, stuff does seem to come out pleasingly unrumpled by tumble dryer standards.

This particular model also features FragranceDos. Simply top up the perfume dispenser inside the door with one of Miele’s five scented liquids (£11.99 for up to 50 drying cycles) and your laundry is infused with a pleasant whiff. Ah!

2. Samsung DV90M50003X Best tumble dryer under £700 Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + Huge drying capacity + Easy to clean + Intelligent sensors Reasons to avoid - Graphite version is exclusive to one retailer

The white version of this dryer – this graphite version is exclusive to Curry’s – is currently topping the Good Housekeeping Institute’s ratings by a big margin, and no wonder: it’s a very clever machine that uses lower temperatures for better results and longer lasting fabrics.

Despite a massive 9Kg light-duvet-friendly drum it delivers A plus plus energy performance, and an unusual filter design means it’s much quicker to clean than other heat pump dryers. There’s even a pop-in drying rack that you can use for delicate items such as trainers that you don’t want to stick on a radiator.

It’s a really good machine with the ability to dry small loads in just 35 seconds, and the reviews are unanimously positive. You can either plumb it in or use its internal tank. Given the small size of the latter, we suggest the former, especially if you tend to dry a lot of towels and duvets.

3. Bosch Serie 4 WTA79200GB Best if you want plenty of programs Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 7kgs Energy rating: C Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + Sensors detect ideal drying time + Impressive selection of programs + Well put together Reasons to avoid - Energy rating

The Bosch Serie 4 WTA79200GB vented tumble dryer is a great purchase if you’re after a versatile machine that can tackle all sorts of clothes. And, with its generous 7kg drum capacity it’s more than able to dry everything that passes through the laundry basket in, say, a medium-sized household.

Of course, being a Bosch the first thing that strikes you is the design and build quality. Both are excellent and there’s a nice attention to detail in the way the machine has been put together. Inside the dryer there’s the Bosch Sensitive Drying System, whereby paddles inside the drum manipulate your wet clothes as they circle meaning things like delicate woollens get that extra touch of sympathy.

The program range is extensive too, meaning there’s a setting for any kind of laundry, with again the delicates in your clothing collection being particularly well catered for. There’s the Super Quick 40 standout program too, which promises to dry your clothes in under an hour. Handy if you’ve neglected to take your wet clothes out of the washing machine.

Access to all those beefy settings comes via a central dial, while there’s a no-nonsense digital display to keep you informed on progress. However, the beefy specification and large collection of programs means that you’ll want to take a bit of time out to read the manual.

Nevertheless, this is an impressive machine, made better with the addition of a child lock, a delay timer, wide opening door and soothing rather than deafening 65dB operating level.

4. Beko DTBP10011W Best cheap tumble dryer: a Beko that punches above its weight Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 10kgs Energy rating: A+ Programs: 15 Reasons to buy + Very good drying + Beefy program range + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Not the speediest

Beko gets associated with the budget end of the market but this, the DTBP10011W, is a heat pump condenser tumble dryer that is a step up from its other models in the range – although it is still nicely affordable. Packed inside the practical design, with no-nonsense controls and a generously-sized loading door, is an impressive specification that makes it a serious contender in the drying stakes.

Capacity-wise you get 10kgs, which is more than enough for an average family. This is helped along with a sizeable range of 15 programs, while the Beko machine also boasts the A+ accolade for energy efficiency. Running costs should therefore be pretty reasonable, especially if you have regular piles of wet laundry to dry. It’s reasonably quiet too.

Beko has done a fine job with the exterior design, and the DTBP10011W proves to be wonderfully easy to use. Those programs can be found via the twist dial on the front and the range of options is plentiful, which are subsequently displayed on the LED display. Along with extensive drying for cottons, there are specific settings for things like jeans, which can be a drying challenge for any machine, and Sport is handy too if you’re a regular gym goer.

Families will also find settings like the Baby protect and Cottons Eco useful, and the automatic anti-creasing works okay, but not quite as well as more premium models out there. There’s always an element of compromise, and the same can be said with the slightly drawn out nature of the programs. A full load could mean you’re looking at 260 minutes. Not a problem if you’re not in a hurry though.

5. AEG T65170AV Another great tumble dryer for those on tighter budgets Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: C Programs: 6 Reasons to buy + No water tray or steam + Great performer Reasons to avoid - Lower energy rating - Ugly as hell

If you have an outlet for a tumble dryer installed, or don’t mind paying to have a hole punched through your outside wall, then this vented dryer makes perfect sense.

There’s never a need to empty the water reservoir between drying sessions with a vented machine, as all moisture is pumped outside through a 10cm pipe. Another major plus with vented dryers is that they don’t produce any interior condensation so extra room ventilation isn’t necessary.

The AEG has a huge glassless door leading to its ample 7kg drum and comes equipped with the usual variety of drying programs, from heavy-weight fabrics to woollens and delicates. In terms of efficiency, it does the deed exceedingly well and it’s quiet, too.

Granted, having something this ugly in your laundry area isn't ideal, but if you have a utility room to put it in, nobody’s going to see it, are they?

6. AEG 8000 Series T8DEC946R Excellent heat pump tumble dryer Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 9 Reasons to buy + Good energy rating + Dries wool and silk Reasons to avoid - Still not overly cheap

A very direct rival to the Miele, this also boasts a heat pump and has the ability to dry wool and silk garments, without reducing them to a tiny and tangled parody of their former selves. It does this by holding the precious garments against the wall of the drum, so they aren’t being bumped about, and drying at comparatively low temperatures. That does mean a slightly longer time before your clobber is ready. However, it also extends the life of said clobber and it’s superbly energy efficient, too.

ProSense tech adjusts run time and energy used to suit the size of the load, up to a substantial 8kg maximum capacity. The 8000 Series is not cheap, granted, but you get what you pay for here, as your parents used to say. Pay half, buy twice, etcetera.

7. Bosch Serie 8 WTW87561GB Best tumble dryer for allergy sufferers Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + A++ rated for energy saving + Allergy cycle removes 99% of allergens Reasons to avoid - Increased depth means it might stick out

If you’re an allergy sufferer, consider this pricy-to-buy but cheap-to-run heat pump condenser from the house of Bosch. The appliance’s Allergy+ cycle is said to remove 99% of allergens like animal hair and pollen.

It's got a decent sized opening and the door opens very wide for easy access. Owners also love the bright interior light that switches on for the first few seconds of the cycle.

The Serie 8 comes with the usual range of cycle options including woollens, mixed load, towels, sportswear, down and a Super Quick 40 minute bash for those hurried times.

The Bosch’s huge 9kg drum is also ideal for large families, but please note that, perhaps as a result, the machine’s depth measurement is a centimetre or two greater than other models at 65.2cm. Bear that in mind when considering where to locate it.

The majority of current owners report that this machine dries clothes very well and often before the predicted time suggests. However, we have also read a few reviews by unhappy owners who say that their laundry – particularly bend linen – comes out tangled and damp. However, negative reviews remain few and far between and most current users seem very happy with their purchase.

8. Siemens WT45N201GB This freestanding condenser dryer is great for large loads Specifications Type: Condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: B Programs: 11 Reasons to buy + Anti crease cycle + Sizeable capacity + Dries evenly Reasons to avoid - More features than you might possibly need

The Siemens WT45N201GB condenser tumble dryer is a bulky and seemingly bulletproof offering that can’t wait to take on your wet laundry. Central to this is its 8kg drum capacity, with a door that can be easily opened to accommodate your mountains of soggy smalls and what not.

Along with the solid design and build there’s an array of programs that includes mixed fabrics, outdoor, hygiene, lingerie, rapid 40 and a shirts 15 no less. We’re also firm fans of the Woollens Finish option, which will be kind to your favourite cardies and not reduce them to out-of-shape furballs.

Access to all these comes via a central dial, while a collection of touch controls let you specify the likes of program lengths and fine-tuning options such as reducing program times. The LED display lets you know what’s up with progress and there’s a 24-hour time delay that’s a boon if you want to commence drying activities when it suits you.

There are plenty of other highlights here too, with a handy interior drum light for when you’re plodding around the utility room after dark. The child lock’s an excellent addition, obviously, while the end of cycle buzzer is a practical touch for those who like an audible reminder when the machine has done its chores.

Some dryers can tend to struggle if you’ve piled in a substantial load and the end result can be a laboured and less than consistent final result. Not so the Siemens WT45N201GB as it seems particularly adept at drying a full drum load with consistent results. And, with that sizeable payload capacity it’s a great buy for any family or for those who change outfits on an annoyingly regular basis.

The smooth and relatively silent 65dB running of this machine means it’s also a good bet if you don’t want to be bothered while it does its thing.

9. John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 Solid mid-range option Specifications Type: Heat pump Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A+ Programs: 12 Reasons to buy + Lots of programs + Decent capacity + Pretty quiet Reasons to avoid - Expect some steam

The John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 tumble dryer occupies a middle ground area that comes with plenty of other options model-wise. But it’s definitely a contender. It’s essentially a successor to the very popular John Lewis & Partners JLTDH23 tumble dryer, and this model update continues to impress with its range of features and functions.

Indeed, the program options on this appliance are many and varied, with 12 in all that include Cottons Eco, Cottons, Synthetics, Delicates, Bed Linen, Duvet, Mix Denim, Sport, Wool, Silk and, phew, Refresh. In other words, you’ll find something to suit whatever you’ve got fresh from the washing machine, hand wash or, perhaps, a torrential downpour that you need to get dry.



As with the previous model, the JLTDH24 comes with a reasonably capacious 8kg capacity and a sizeable front door for easy loading. We also like the practical, some might say simplistic styling on the front control area. The easy-to-use dial and a refreshingly clear digital display lets you know what’s happening with the drying process, which is really all you need to know.

That’s particularly handy when the machine is using Reverse Plus to finish off your latest dry by tossing them backwards and forwards. It helps reduce creasing you see.



While the John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 tumble dryer is obviously going to use energy the appliance comes with an A+ rating, so it’s up there with the better models in terms of efficiency. We’re also impressed with the smooth, quiet operation of this unit. A child lock and delay start of up to 24 hours are bonus points, especially as the latter option lets you use the machine during off-peak hours.

