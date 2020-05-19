Best travel wallet 2020: document holders for those on the go

Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, keeping track of your passport, plane tickets, credit cards are coins can be a pain. Cue the best travel wallets (or travel document holders, as they're also know), a handy way to keep all of your documents in one place.

It's one of those things that you never knew you needed until you spend your entire time at an airport constantly patting down your pockets and searching through bags and rucksacks for that elusive piece of the jigsaw – passport, boarding pass, money hotel details – until you drive yourself insane.

With a simple flick through the pockets if a good travel wallet you find everything you need, allowing you to breeze through airports worry-free, leaving you to concentrate on relaxing (or maybe visiting the duty-free) before a flight.

How to buy the best travel wallet for you

Your choice of travel wallet will partly depend on style. Leather screams ‘sophisticated businessman’, while durable, waterproof materials will appeal to those who only entertain travel-grade products that will last much longer than the air miles you collect.

Having space for passports and cards is standard, but not all travel document holders have space for keys, pens, and cash, and even some electronics.

You can find small travel wallets for single travellers, slightly bigger versions for couples, and whopping great A4-sized versions for large families and tour group leaders. They can be pocket-sized, or rucksack-sized, depending on your requirements. There are other things to think about, too.

Another aspect to consider is whether you want your travel wallet to provide protection against Radio-Frequency Identification devices (RFiD). Although rare, identification theft is an issue, and something you may or may not be worried out. Some of the best travel wallets block these devices, while others don’t, so it’s worth bearing it in mind when choosing. Ditto worldwide tracking, which adds even more peace of mind in case of theft.

When it comes to the best travel wallets, you get what you pay for. There’s nothing wrong with being cheap and cheerful, but if you want a wallet to become your faithful travel companion, you’re going to have to stretch that budget.

If you have a travel document holder, it's usefulness can spread beyond airports. Always take the same credit card when you travel? If you do have cards and documents that you only use when you travel – principally your passport, of course – a travel document holder is the ideal place to store them all when you are at home. Ditto emergency cash; no-one should go anywhere without at least US$50 in emergency cash (dollars are always better than pounds, especially when travelling outside Europe), and a travel document holder is the ideal place to keep it when you're at home as well as on your travels.

Whether you're a frequent flyer or you take a holiday once a year, you can be sure that there’s a travel wallet for you on our list.

Our pick of the best travel wallets to buy today

1. Fjallraven Travel Wallet A durable travel wallet for the avid traveller Specifications Best for: Adventure Material: G-1000 Heavy Duty Fabric Colours: Green, red, blue, grey, olive, navy RFiD: No Reasons to buy + Heavy duty material + A range of colours available Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest on the list Today's Best Deals AU $59.45 View at The Iconic

Made from Fjallraven’s own blend of incredibly durable G-1000 fabric, this travel wallet is no exception to their commitment to producing quality outdoor and travel gear; and the reviewers certainly agree, with many of them commenting on the toughness of the fabric.

Inside the nifty travel wallet, passports, boarding passes, cash, cards and even a pen can all be safely tucked away. The only negative is the price - but let’s not forget you get what you pay for.

2. Zoppen Travel Wallet A stylish travel wallet with every pocket under the sun Specifications Best for: All-rounder Material: Eco-friendly PU leather Colours: All colours of the rainbow! RFiD: Yes Reasons to buy + A pocket for every travel essential + A huge range of colours for personal preference Reasons to avoid - Pockets a little tight for space Today's Best Deals AU $113.21 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for a travel wallet that blends style with substance, we think we’ve found the one. Yes, it’s PU leather not real leather and that slight disappointment is reflected in the reviews, but if you take a look at its neat envelope design and its variety of pockets, you’ll find that there isn’t too much to complain about.

Your passport, boarding passes, money, phone and even your foreign sim card will be kept safe in its pockets, which, although for some, are on the tight side, will fit all your essentials for a compact travel companion.

3. Aspinal of London Classic Travel Wallet Smart, sophisticated and with plenty of practical pocket space, this travel wallet earns top spot Specifications Best for: Luxury Material: Leather Colour: Various Dimensions: H14cmxW32cmxD2cm Fastening: Tab Reasons to buy + Durable leather exterior + Huge range of colours available Reasons to avoid - Requires specialist cleaner Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This luxury leather travel document holder with its soft-touch suede blue interior is the perfect corporate traveller companion. With 4 tabs to neatly arrange your tickets, passport, documents and other necessary travel items, such as expenses receipts, making sure everything is organised is super-easy.

There’s a zipped pocket for currency, so you don’t have to worry about loose change escaping, and boarding passes are kept separately at the front of the travel wallet for easy access. Thanks to its envelope style close, this travel wallet is neat, compact and smart, making it the perfect buy for frequent business travellers.



4. Ekster Parliament Slim Leather Wallet The first voice-activated smart wallet Specifications Best for: Business travel Material: Leather Colours: Brown, black, blue, cognac RFiD: Yes Reasons to buy + Voice activation + Worldwide traceability + Solar-powered Reasons to avoid - No room for cash Today's Best Deals AU $111.53 View at Amazon

Losing your valuables is one of the biggest fears while travelling. Can technology help? Ekster makes a line of voice-activated wallets, including this relatively traditional-looking credit card holder. However, beneath the handcrafted leather look is some serious tech; as well as space for nine cards, six of which can be protected by a layer of RFID-block, but the wallet is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which using a Chipolo tag can make your wallet emit a ring when you ‘say “where’s my wallet?”

Funded within three hours on Kickstarter, this Ekster wallet also offers worldwide traceability via a smart card so you can tell you where it was last seen on a map. That’s the same technology used by FedEx to track its containers. What’s more, it’s all solar-powered and doesn’t run out of charge for two months.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Snugpak Grab A5 Practical, no-frills storage for all your travel documents Specifications Best for: Basic Material: Polyester Colours: Black RFiD: No Dimensions: H28cmxW21cmxD2cm Fastening: Zipped Reasons to buy + Small footprint + Good value Reasons to avoid - Casual design Today's Best Deals AU $39.01 View at Amazon

If you’re an outdoors type who’s just as likely to find themselves in the wild as in an airport, you’re going to want a travel document holder with special skills. Cue the Grab A5 from sleeping bag-maker Snugpak. As well as documents, the Grab A5 – with is, naturally, the size of A5 paper, so fairly compact – has room for a pen holder and many other items in its small pockets (there’s even a dedicated phone pocket). The document storage section has a waterproof cover, which will add peace of mind if you go out on a hike. Zipped all around, it’s also got a small carry handle.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. CampTeck Travel Wallet & Organiser Pouch Ideal for couples and families Specifications Best for: Couples and families Material: Polyester Colours: Various RFiD: No Dimensions: H15cmxW22cmxD2cm Fastening: Zipped Reasons to buy + Fits up to four passports + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - May not last long Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Thoroughly affordable and with plenty of storage, this travel passport wallet can fit four passports and up to six cards, and is plenty big enough for storing boarding passes, too. Unlike most of its rivals, this product includes space for extras; inside are two pen holders, a zippered mesh pocket for notes and coins, and even a tab for attaching keys. It's also got RFID-blocking technology built-in to protect everything inside the wallet, which zips shut along three sides. It’s not particularly stylish, but it is very practical.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Travando Slim Wallet With a money clip and RFID blocking, this bifold wallet is minimalist defined Specifications Best for: Cards and cash Material: Leather Colours: Black RFiD: Yes Dimensions: 11.9x8.3x1.6cm Fastening: Flip Reasons to buy + Slim design + Seven card slots Reasons to avoid - No place for coins Today's Best Deals AU $48.24 View at Amazon

This clever bi-fold wallet is crafted in Germany, and it shows. It’s organised so well; there are seven card slots – six on the inside and one on the outside – but despite that it’s a mere 11.9x8.3x1.6 cm. Unlike most modern travel wallets, it’s designed to carry cash, with a stainless steel money clip integrated into the interior that securely grasps bank notes. The Travando is also constructed to protect against data theft by RFiD scanners.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Eono Essentials Leather Wallet A traditional design that adds a RFiD protection layer Specifications Best for: Traditionalists Material: Leather Colours: Black Nappa & Brown Crazy Horse RFiD: Yes Dimensions: 12.5x10x2.5cm Fastening: Flip Reasons to buy + Space for cash + 100% Genuine Leather Reasons to avoid - Large when full Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You could say that the Eono is not a travel wallet at all. Look at it; it’s a traditional design for a regular wallet. It’s got a flick-book-style card carrier that takes eight cards, a huge area for banknotes, and even a compartment for cash. However, by adding RFiD protection, it instantly becomes updated for the traveller. Measuring 12.5x10x2.5cm, the Eono is reasonably small, though once it’s full of cards, cash and coins it could get pretty big.

9. Pacsafe RFIDsafe V200 Travel Wallet A travel wallet with as much card capacity as your wallet Specifications Best for: Card space Material: Nylon and polyester Colours: Black RFiD: Yes Reasons to buy + Lots of space for cards + Large change pocket Reasons to avoid - Only available in one colour Today's Best Deals AU $59.95 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for a no frills travel wallet that that keeps your cards, cash and receipts safe, this Pacsafe wallet could serve you well. While you can see from the design that there is room enough for up to 8 cards, there’s also a window pocket each for your passport and driver’s license and plenty of room for loose change.

The manufacturer promises protection against identity theft, while the bracelet with its handy loop acts as a handy mechanism to prevent you from dropping it in the middle of the airport concourse.

10. Lifeventure RFID Protected Document Wallet Lifeventure have created a virtually lifeproof wallet with this practical number Specifications Best for: Protection Material: Nylon Colour: Grey Dimensions: H12cmxW22.5cmxD2cm Fastening: Zip Reasons to buy + Protects against identity fraud + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - Not particularly stylish Today's Best Deals AU $40.99 View at Amazon

RFID protected and featuring water-resistant fabric and zip, this lifeproof travel document holder is the perfect practical solution to carrying around your documents. One side of the wallet is dedicated to travel money and cards, with 9 slots providing enough room for IDs, credit cards, debit cards and travel money cards.

Thanks to its RFID protection, you don’t need to worry about identity fraud, especially if you’re travelling to areas where that kind of thing is rife, and with a smartphone stash pocket, too, you can make sure all of your necessities are safely tucked away, yet completely accessible for when you need them.

11. Bellroy Leather Travel Wallet A compact travel wallet for your bear essentials Specifications Best for: Smart & compact Material: Leather Colours: Brown, caramel, grey, black RFiD: No Reasons to buy + Pocket size + Quality leather exterior Reasons to avoid - Smaller than others on the list Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This leather travel wallet sure packs it all in, with Bellroy promising space for your passport, boarding passes, notes and cards, leaving just enough room for a mini pen. Reviewers mention how slim the wallet is, even packed with airport necessities.

As a result, you should be able to fit the wallet inside your pocket - perfect for subtlety and no faffing about finding it. On top of that, the leather gives it a sleek and sophisticated look, making it the best travel wallet for those heading away on business or anyone looking for something a bit more stylish than the typical adventurers travel wallets.

12. Kipling Travel Doc Passport Wallet This hard wearing, stylish travel wallet is a great alternative to our leather selections Specifications Best for: Functionality Material: Synthetic Colour: Various Dimensions: H11.5cmxW22.5cmxD2cm Fastening: Zip Reasons to buy + Huge range of colours available + Great gift idea Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t offer RFID protection Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Combining style with practicality, this travel document holder is the perfect solution for the everyday traveller. There’s a huge range of colours available, including navy, purple, blue, red and patterned designs, so it’s also an awesome gift idea if you’re looking for the perfect send off prezzie.

Inside, there’s plenty of slots for various cards and IDs, boarding passes and your passport, however it doesn’t provide RFiD protection, if you’re heading somewhere where you know identity theft is a problem. Some people have commented that there’s enough room in the wallet for up to four passports, making it the perfect family travel companion.

13. Go Travel Document Organiser Keep every document separate with this multi-pocketed wonder Specifications Best for: Pocket space Material: Cotton Colour: Black Dimensions: H26cmxW28cmxD1.2cm Fastening: Zip Reasons to buy + Pockets for everything + RFID protection Reasons to avoid - Very large in size Today's Best Deals AU $32.28 View at Amazon

This travel document holder is the perfect contender for the most amount of pockets featured in a small space competition. There’s several card slots, an ID slot, a travel money zipped pocket, a slot to put your boarding passes and enough slots for several passports, if you’re travelling as a family.

It’s also good to note that this travel wallet provides RFID protection, so you can be completely sure that your identification is safe. Comments suggest that it’s fairly bulky in size, and therefore needs a large pocket for storing it away, aside from that, it’s the perfect practical travel companion.

14. LifeVenture RFiD Mini Travel Wallet A budget-friendly travel wallet for backpackers Specifications Best for: Backpackers Material: Nylon Colours: Grey RFiD: Yes Reasons to buy + Great quality for the price + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - A bit on the bulky side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you’re travelling, you’re going to be on a budget and if you’re planning on backpacking off the beaten track, Lifeventure has made sure this travel wallet is prepared for all circumstances.

Find yourself waist deep in a river? - it’s waterproof. Find yourself going through some sketchy looking areas? It protects against Radio-Frequency Identification devices. It boasts pockets for your passport, boarding passes, cash, cards and even your smartphone. For the price, and reviewers agree, you can’t beat it.

Liked this?