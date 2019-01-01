The best tennis bag 2020: ace your game with these carry-all options

Buying a racket bag can seem a daunting task whether you’re reigning champion at your club or just starting out on Saturdays, but whatever camp you fall into, finding the best tennis bag is as essential as balls, wraps, and practicing your high-intensity grunts. Luckily, we’re here to help.
How to buy the best tennis bag
First of all, how many rackets do you want to be able to carry? For most, a 3-pack tennis bag is sure to be ample, while more serious sportspeople might want to go for a 6-pack, a higher capacity bag with room for more rackets and accessories than you’ll likely know what to do with.
Arguably the best racket bag around is the Wilson Unisex Federer Collection Fed Team 6 Pack. Its got lightweight, quality construction, bags of style, a choice of carry options, and plenty of capacity. However, do you really need that much space in your bag?
If you don't then the much simpler Babolat Club Line Backpack could be a better option. This compact but surprisingly roomy backpack is useful for more than just tennis, too.
1. Babolat Club Line Backpack
Ensure no discomfort en route with this light, compact racket backpack
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This tennis backpack takes the quality construction of its elder sibling, the Babolat Club Line Cart Bags Racket Holder X6, but squeezes it into a compact package that’s ideal for those who cycle or take public transport to their club, those who only need a single racket, or simply anyone who doesn’t get on with shoulder bags.
Users say it’s spacious enough to fit a tennis racket with the cover on, or two without, plus accessories, while being lightweight and low-profile enough to take anywhere. A great one-bag solution.
5. Wilson Match II Racket Bag
Overcomplicated tennis bags are no match for this well-designed Wilson offering
Specifications
Reasons to buy
For those in search of a compact 3-pack, this Wilson racket bag may fit the bill perfectly. Its single interior compartment doesn’t overcomplicate matters, but still fits three rackets, or two plus your kit, towels and balls, while the small and large exterior accessories pockets add the right amount of backup.
Choose between the single top carry handle or shoulder strap, which is adjustable and comfortably padded to avoid irritation. It’s an all-round great option for those with a smaller setup, but especially good for the price.
3. Wilson Unisex Federer Collection Fed Team 6 Pack
Best 6-racket, pro-style tennis bag
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There are two foolproof ways to look like a pro out on the court: pulling off the serve of a lifetime, and a bag like this one. Good-looking tennis bags aren’t hard to find, as you’ll see as you navigate our list, but this one is especially elegant with its black-on-black branding, slight flash of red from contrast zippers, and Federer squiggle.
With a top handle and padded, height-adjustable backpack straps, reviewers say it comes in handy however you choose to carry and feels very high-quality, and there’s room for six rackets plus exterior capacity for your personal effects. Elegant, comfortable, well-built and capacious, it’s our best tennis bag.
4. Babolat Club Line Cart Bags Racket Holder X6
Made of tough stuff, the Babolat Racket Holder gives your precious kit a good home
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Racquet aficionados Babolat, who also make a mean badminton bag, have a top quality tennis bag in the Club Line Racket Holder X6, at least if its reviewers are to be believed.
They say the materials feel tough, that the pockets are spacious and well thought-out – there’s plenty of room for kit as well as tools, while little extras are taken care of by the valuables pocket – and that it’s superbly comfortable to carry around thanks to padded and adjustable shoulder straps. What’s not to like?
3. Adidas Barricade IV Tour 6 Racquet Bag
Well-designed and smart-looking, this Adidas racquet bag means business
Specifications
Reasons to buy
While it might feel a little odd to trust a sports brand that doesn’t manufacture rackets, with your rackets, Adidas more than secure their place in our top three with the Barricade IV Tour 6 bag. As veteran athlete-whisperers, the Adidas design team have included a selection of features that they know will suit all sorts of workouts, making this a great all-round gym bag that just so happens to be racket shaped.
The large, diagonal accessories pocket is ideal for drinks bottles and tubes of balls; the soft fleece-lined valuables pocket is just right for phones; and the ventilated compartment for dirty kit is simply inspired.
6. HEAD Tour Team 3R Pro Racket Sports Bag
This budget bag proves that getting started needn’t cost a fortune
Specifications
Reasons to buy
This 3-pack racket bag gives you loads of ways to carry, and reviewers rated it for its versatility as well as its bargain price. A budget tennis bag might send alarm bells ringing in some cases, but this Head bag proves that you don’t need to spend a lot to look like a pro, or sacrifice capacity or comfortable carry.
With ample room for three rackets, a solid construction that reassures you your stuff is in good hands, and a handful of padded carriage options for easy, convertible carry, its functionality really belies its pocket-friendly price.