Best tech for parents

Razor Crazy Cart

Bin the bicycle; this three-wheeled electric go-kart turned bumper car will wow the juniors, screeching through streets at up to 12mph. Fitted with two rear castors and a handbrake-style lever, it can perform sensational Ken Block-style drifts and head-turning 360-degree spins. Point the arrow painted on the steering wheel in the direction you want to go and the rear wheels will follow - it goes backwards, too.

The 24v battery above the front wheel is good for 35 minutes of fun from a 12-hour charge. Lift the handbrake and the rear castors change pitch, allowing for easy control of drifts or a full, 360-degree breakneck spin. All you need is a flat surface and a strong stomach. Oh, and there's no brakes - just take your foot off of the accelerator and come to a spinning halt.

Like a fairground dodgem and teacup ride all spliced into one rollercoasting package of fun, our young testers declared it a hit.

Fear not, grown-ups: an XL edition is en route very soon.

£500 | Razor