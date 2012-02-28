Hottest tablet launches of MWC 2012

Previous Next 5/7

Viewsonic Viewpad E70

The E70 is just one of a slew of new Android Ice Cream Sandwich tablets unveiled by Viewsonic at this years Mobile World Congress. It comes in at the bottom end of the range, with an enticing price point of just £129, a figure that should make the E70 a great option for those who just want to dip their toes in the tablet market. That said, the tech specs are what you would expect for such a low price and this tablet is not going to have the iPad 2 or the Transformer Prime looking over their shoulders. A single-core 1GHz processor, a 7-inch touchscreen and up to 32GB of MicroSD storage is what you get for your buck, which actually seems fairly reasonable to us.

Price: £129

Release date: Q2 2012